Marvel Rivals offers plenty of ways for players to customize their favorite heroes and show them off - from different skins and emotes to nameplates and the elusive Lord icon. Each hero has their own unique Lord icon, an art icon that's different from the default art, and unlocking them is a matter of playing the game. That makes these icons all the more special, because they can't be purchased with real money, and icons are tied to how proficient you are with each hero you play through the game's Proficiency System. If that sounds confusing, then read on below to learn more about hero proficiency and how to unlock the Lord icon for your favorite hero.

How to Unlock Lord Icons

Unlocking a Hero's Lord icon is directly connected to how proficient you are with them. Each character has their own proficiency tracker, which can be found by visiting that character's page and checking their "Proficiency" tab. There, each hero has a set of challenges that need to be completed a certain number of times and, each time you complete these challenges, you'll earn XP to increase your proficiency level. Each character has a different set of challenges depending on their role, but they will all require the following:

Play as the character for 60 minutes

Reach a certain amount of damage dealt/healing done/damage blocked (depending on your role)

Achieve a certain number of KOs/assists/final hits (depending on your role)

Use a character's special ability a certain number of times

You'll have to repeat these challenges and the thresholds for each proficiency level get harder, requiring more time spent on that character. It's a bit of a grind, so don't expect to unlock your Lord icon in one playing session. Along the way, you'll unlock various other rewards each time you rank up in proficiency, including that elusive Lord icon.

Proficiency Rewards

There are several proficiency ranks you'll earn as you complete character-specific challenges, and with them, you'll unlock a number of different rewards to show off your expertise with that character. The following ranks - and the rewards you unlock by reaching those ranks - are listed below:

Knight Character-specific spray Captain New KO prompt Centurion New KO prompt Lord Character-specific Lord icon

Equipping the Lord icon is a simple process. Once you unlock the Lord proficiency rank, you can switch between the default Hero icon and the Lord icon from the character's proficiency tab. And while we can't imagine you'd want to switch back to the default icon after unlocking the Lord icon, the option is there for you.

