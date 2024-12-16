Vanguard characters are the tank class in Marvel Rivals, and each one allows players to utilize a different playstyle. If you are looking for a more defensive tank, Doctor Strange and Magneto excel at protecting the team. Captain America, Peni Parker, and Hulk are all very good at causing chaos when the enemy groups up. Venom is another good tank that can cause a significant amount of pain for the enemy team. He is amazing at jumping directly into the enemy team and shattering their defensive holds on objectives.

Venom’s Abilities

Being able to swing behind enemy lines and wreak havoc is Venom’s specialty.

Dark Predation Unleash tentacles forward to attack enemies. Feast of the Abyss Burrow underground for free movement. After a duration or by using the primary attack button, devour enemies to deal damage based on the enemy’s current health. 100% of the damage dealt will be converted to bonus health. Venom Swing Launch webbing forward, allowing for a singular swing in the desired direction. Symbiotic Resilience Generate bonus health against damage. The lower Venom’s health, the greater the bonus health generated. Frenzied Arrival Dash to the target location from a certain height. Upon landing, damage nearby enemies, launching them up toward the landing point. Cellular Corrosion Unleash tentacles to slow enemies within reach. Enemies unable to break free in time will suffer damage. Alien Biology Use the jump button when facing a wall to crawl up the wall. Using the primary fire button will allow you to sprint on surfaces while crawling as well. Touch of Klyntar (Team-Up Ability) Venom will share some of his symbiote with Spider-Man and Peni Parker, allowing them to activate their symbiote abilities. Both heroes can convert their symbiote into explosive spikes that inflict harm on nearby enemies and push them back.

Venom's abilities all enable him to have some great mobility despite his slow walking speed. He can get into fights quickly, deal damage and push enemies back, and then quickly disengage to heal back up to repeat the process.

How to Utilize Venom’s Abilities

Be aggressive, but you must know when to disengage from fights.

The suggested combo for Venom in his abilities tab that you can find in his Hero Profile is the best spot to get started when learning how to play Venom. The suggestion is to enter into battle with Venom Swing and when positioned in the air you can land into the enemy team with Frenzied Arrival. After slamming into the ground, you’ll use Cellular Corrosion to slow the enemy and deal damage to those who can’t escape. Using Dark Predation, you’ll pick your high-priority targets within the fight to take them out of the skirmish.

The suggested combo for heroes is a means to learn how the characters play and allows you to learn their kit a little faster. Venom is a very aggressive tank and while he will struggle to be a solo tank, it is possible as long as your team can back you up while you create space and confusion among the enemy team. Another thing you’ll need to keep in mind is that Venom Swing is both your way to engage and disengage from combat. When you engage and if you end up taking too much damage from the enemy, even after using Symbiotic Resilience, you’ll want to swing away and get yourself to safety.

Venom’s ultimate ability, Feast of the Abyss, is also a very strong tool to use while in combat. You’ll want to engage and use your abilities to deal as much damage as possible immediately, while also making sure you use Symbiotic Resilience when low on health. If Feast of the Abyss is available, you can also use this to gain some extra armor/bonus health to survive the fight. This ultimate is great to make sure you can stay in the fight when Symbiotic Resilience is on cooldown when there are still enemies around the objective. It’s a fantastic tool to deal damage, secure objectives, and buy time for healers to help you gain some health back.