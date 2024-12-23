Splash into the holiday week ahead with Marvel Rivals' first-ever event, a winter celebration centered around Jeff the Land Shark. The event - which runs through January 9 - involves a lot of everyone's favorite land shark.

There's a lot of merriment to be had with this event, including a limited-time game mode and earning exclusive wintery-themed cosmetics. Read on to learn more about this limited-time event and how you can earn all of its rewards.

Limited Time Game Mode: Jeff's Winter Splash Festival

In a limited-time 4v4 game mode, aptly called Jeff's Winter Splash Festival, everyone plays Jeff the Land Shark. The map will always be the same: Yggsgard: Royal Palace. Your goal is to decorate more of the map than the enemy team within the three-minute time limit. You still have access to many of Jeff's regular abilities, including his ultimate ability, though there are some minor changes.

Gameplay

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your ultimate goal in Jeff's Winter Splash Festival is to paint as much of the map as you can in your team's color. This can be done by using your primary ability, Joyful Splash, directed at the ground. You can also cover the enemy team's paint by spraying over the top of it. Your secondary ability, Aqua Burst, can still be used to damage enemy Jeff players. Other abilities in this game mode include:

It's Jeff! - Jeff's Ultimate Ability works the same way as it does in a normal match. By activating it, you can swallow enemy players and spit them out over the edge of the map, enabling your team to paint the floor freely. (This ability can also be used to counter an enemy, Jeff's ultimate. If you use it on top of an enemy player that has swallowed your team, you will then swallow the enemy Jeff and your teammates, so you can spit out your teammates safely.)

- Jeff's Ultimate Ability works the same way as it does in a normal match. By activating it, you can swallow enemy players and spit them out over the edge of the map, enabling your team to paint the floor freely. (This ability can also be used to counter an enemy, Jeff's ultimate. If you use it on top of an enemy player that has swallowed your team, you will then swallow the enemy Jeff your teammates, so you can spit out your teammates safely.) Healing Bubble - While Jeff still has access to his Healing Bubble, it does not heal in this game mode. Instead, once it pops, it paints a wide area of the map in your team's paint color. As such, the bubble only has one charge per cooldown in this game mode.

While Jeff still has access to his Healing Bubble, it does not heal in this game mode. Instead, once it pops, it paints a wide area of the map in your team's paint color. As such, the bubble only has one charge per cooldown in this game mode. Hide and Seek - You can still Hide and Seek as Jeff to dive underground. This can be used to get away from enemy players or to avoid being swallowed by an enemy Jeff's Ultimate Ability.

As this game mode is Jeff-only, you do not have access to any of Jeff's team-up abilities.

Daily Missions: Earn Silver Frost and Gold Frost

To unlock the rewards available for this limited-time event, you'll need to make sure you complete your daily missions. You'll have new missions each day, and completing them will reward you with either Gold Frost or Silver Frost. These currencies are needed to upgrade and decorate your Winter Celebration Card, and to ultimately obtain rewards. Missions can only be completed in the special event game mode, and they will require you to do things like winning matches, completing matches, or dealing a certain amount of damage as Jeff.

As you complete your missions, you'll collect enough Gold Frost and Silver Frost to upgrade your Winter Celebration Card, which can be done by clicking "Decorate" from the Winter Celebration's main event screen.

Upgrading Your Winter Celebration Card

Your Winter Celebration Card can be upgraded by earning the currencies listed above. There are five objects on the map that can be upgraded at a cost of two Gold Frost each. Each time you upgrade a decoration, you'll earn 100 Wintery Atmosphere, an event-specific currency that will help you earn rewards. The following objects need to be upgraded:

Christmas Tree

Trifling Present

Barely a Snowman

Bare Ribbons

Festival Stage

In total, you'll need 10 Gold Frost to upgrade all the objects above. You can only earn a certain amount of Gold Frost every day via daily missions, so you need to make sure you are checking and completing your missions each day.

Silver Frost can then be used to change the appearance of the objects that you unlock. This is only for cosmetic purposes, meant to personalize your unique Winter Celebration Card, and spending Silver Frost does not count towards obtaining the event's rewards.

Event Rewards: Cuddly Fuzzlefin Costume and More

Close

There are a number of rewards to unlock during the Winter Celebration, including, most notably, a free skin: Jeff's Cuddly Fuzzlefin Costume. All rewards require collecting a certain amount of Wintery Atmosphere, which again, you will earn every time you spend Gold Frost upgrading your Winter Celebration Card. Below is a list of event rewards and how much Wintery Atmosphere you'll need to obtain them.

Cuddly Fuzzlefin (Spray) 100 Wintery Atmosphere All-You-Can-Eat (Emote) 200 Wintery Atmosphere Cuddly Fuzzlefin (Nameplate) 300 Wintery Atmosphere How Ice Sculpting Works (MVP) 400 Wintery Atmosphere Cuddly Fuzzlefin (Jeff costume) 500 Wintery Atmosphere

