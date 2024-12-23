An assassin with a bionic arm and a pistol. What’s not to love about Winter Soldier? His sharp-shooting and power plays make him a dangerous and effective Duelist in Marvel Rivals. Looking to master Winter Solider? Here’s how to play like him.

Winter Soldier’s Stats

HP: 250

Difficulty: Three out of Five Stars

Class: Duelist

Voice Actor: Eliah Mountjoy (Ed DeLuca in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Ghislain in Unicorn Overlord)

First Appearance in the Comics: Captain America #6 (2005)

Bucky Barnes, who becomes the Winter Soldier by Hydra, was actually introduced 60+ years prior in Captain America Comics #1, where he acted as Captain America’s sidekick and best friend.

Winter Soldier’s Abilities

Roterstern Winter Soldier’s main attack. Uses a revolver to shoot enemies. Can only shoot three bullets before needing to reload. Trooper's Fist A dash attack that, when used, can push back enemies and launch them into the air, leaving them open. Tainted Voltage A projectile Electric attack that, if hit, can slow down the target/s. Can also be used to take down flying enemies in the field (i.e. Iron Man, Spider-Man, etc.). Bionic Hook Shoots a grappling hook that will latch onto the target and pull them towards you. Kraken Impact Winter Soldier’s Ultimate attack. You’ll jump in the air and smash the ground, causing AOE damage and Culling enemies (will die if 20% health is reached). Each marked death will reset Kraken Impact, letting you use it multiple times if you’re lucky. Ceaseless Charge One of Winter Soldier’s Passive abilities. Will reload Roterstern if you use an ability, as well as restore a bit of your health. Infinite Grit A Team-Up attack with Rocket Raccoon. Rocket will craft a station on the field that, if Winter Soldier is within the AOE, will up his rate of fire and grant him unlimited ammo for his Roterstern.

As you can see, the Winter Soldier can handle himself quite well on the battlefield. Unlike many shooter-based heroes, he can be more involved in combat rather than on the outside. He’s more than capable of being up there with the Vanguards, though be wary.

Best Strategies for Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier Requires Excellent Aim and A Penchant for Punching

Close

When it comes to playing Winter Soldier, you don’t have to worry about him not being able to go one-on-one with an enemy or two. You’ll definitely be relying on a lot of Roterstern and rightfully so due to its damage and ease. Still, you can make use of his physical attacks like Trooper’s Fist and Bionic Hook when in proximity to the opposing team. They may not be super effective, but they’ll get the job done and at least stall them.

Despite all that, you do need to tread carefully. Like Butch Cassidy in Overwatch, you’ll need to pay attention to your shots and make sure you don’t miss. As mentioned before, you only have three bullets to shoot before you have to reload (unless Ceaseless Charge happens). To help with aiming, make use of Tainted Voltage to slow enemies down and line up your headshots. This goes double if Infinite Grit is in play with Rocket Raccoon. If all else fails, Kraken Impact is your go-to if it’s ready. You can take out a ton of enemies that way and clear a battlefield rather quickly. Overall, Winter Soldier is a solid pick for those confident in their shots and quick with a punch.