Wolverine is a ruthlessly strong hero in Marvel Rivals if used correctly. With three stars of difficulty, he's not the easiest to master but if you follow our tips and figure out his moves, Wolverine's one of the best Duelists in the game, hands down. Here's how to play Wolverine in Marvel Rivals.

Wolverine's Moves, Explained

Wolverine is a Duelist that gets up close and personal. If you like to play as snipers like Black Widow or Widowmaker from Overwatch, Wolverine's not the right hero for you. Before we get into his abilities, you should know about his rage mechanic. As you strike enemies and get hit, there's a meter in the middle of the screen that counts his rage. Once it gets to 100, he'll hit enemies harder, making him a menace to anyone in front of him. Here's a breakdown of all of his moves in Marvel Rivals:

Savage Claw By pressing R2 (or RT on Xbox), Wolverine slashes enemies with his Adamantium Claws. His speed will increase depending on his rage. You can use Feral Leap to enhance him to Berserk Claw Strike for a brief period as well Feral Leap L1 (or LB) has Wolverine leap towards his foes with his claws and then spiking them to the ground. He'll get Berserk Claw Strike as a result. This is great as an anti-air attack, especially against Iron Man. It should interrupt their attacks. Undying Animal R1 (or RB) has Wolverine howling and decreasing incoming damage for a limited time. Use this when the action gets hairy or you're protecting at point. Save this for crucial moments and don't waste it. It has quite a lengthy cooldown of 16 seconds. Vicious Rampage Vicious Rampage is performed with the L2 (LT) button. It has him do a short-range strike that deals an admittedly low amount of damage. It is a good initiator, however. Regenerative Healing Factor (Passive) Like the comics and movies, Wolverine begins to heal and then gets a hefty Bonus Health, according to the game. If you're in real dire straights, you'll get a one-off heal if any Bonus Health is remaining. This zeroes out his rage, however. The cooldown for the Regenerative Healing Factor reduces after getting assists in KOs. Berserker Rage (Passive) Wolverine can't use Berserker Barrage from the Marvel vs. Capcom games, but he does get Berserker Rage. His rage builds after Wolverine takes damage and dishes it out. This boosts the damage of his claw strikes and the Bonus Health that's retrieved from Regeneration Healing Factor. Last Stand Press both the analog sticks at the same time, and you can uppercut enemies in the air with a deadly attack. You can then strike the ground below in an area of effect (AoE) attack. The Rage you get determines the damage of the impact, so you should activate this special attack when Wolverine's rage is 100. Fastball Special Lastly, when you're teaming up with Hulk, the big green guy can pick up Wolverine like a ball and throw him towards enemies. You'll both need to confirm the action, however.

Best Wolverine Strategies

If you're familiar with MOBAs like League of Legends and Smite, you might want to consider Wolverine as a jungler. He can throw himself into situations, taking out lesser enemies and then leap out of the area, saving him from harm.

He can also take hits with his Undying Animal ability, which reduces incoming damage. Annoying enemies in the air can also be countered with his Feral Leap ability, which, if successful, will give him a Berserk Claw Strike for a brief period. You'll know he's in this mode when his hair spikes up.