Marvel Rivals, the latest take on team-based shooters, has already made its mark on the genre, recording more than ten million players in just its first three days. And it's a lot of fun, with a roster of familiar heroes and villains, each with their own unique toolkit.

The nature of the game, however, is fast-paced, with a lot of different controls to learn and abilities to master. It can seem overwhelming to players new to the game and genre as a whole. Here, in no particular order, we've compiled a list of nine tips and tricks that can help you become a Marvel Rivals master in no time.

9 Learn Each Voice Line

Spoiler Alert: They're Not Just for Fun

Hearing Loki shout "Your powers are mine!" or Thor yell "Behold the God of Thunder!" might be exciting for any Marvel fan, and it is, but it also means you're in danger. Each hero on the Marvel Rivals roster has a voice line that they cry out when they use their ultimate ability.

That means if you hear the distant sounds of Wolverine roaring or Venom declaring "We are Venom!," it's time to get out of the way, prepare to heal or prepare to counter. Learning these voice lines and associating them with each hero's ultimate ability will help you stay alive.

8 Set up Your Communications Wheel

Ping Your Way to Victory

As in any multiplayer game, communication in Marvel Rivals is a must. And while there's in-game voice chat, you can't always guarantee that your team is going to be both on voice chat and actively listening. That's where the communication wheel comes in.

You can customize it however you want, and while you don't need every single ping at the ready, some of them (like "caution," "need healing"" and "need help") are life saviors (literally). It's also nice to be able to say "hello" and "thanks" to your teammates every once in a while.

7 Take Advantage of Practice Range

It's a Great Way to Learn

When you first start playing Marvel Rivals, it can be tempting to skip the practice range. You might find yourself thinking "I'll just learn as I go," but this author would advise you to slow down and really take your time in the practice range. There are 33 heroes currently on the game's roster (with more to come), and each one has their own unique set of abilities. Even if you've played games similar to this one before, it can be overwhelming to load into a game and have no idea what your own buttons do, let alone what everyone else's buttons are doing.

As an added bonus, the practice range is a great way to figure out which heroes best suit your playstyle in a low-stress environment, so you can proceed to play them in a real match.

6 Learn One Hero from Each Class

Be prepared for anything

You'll quickly find that you have your favorite character to play, but we'd recommend learning at least one hero from each class category: vanguard, duelist and strategist. A team full of duelists likely won't fare well without at least one tank and one healer on the team.

Making sure that you feel confident with at least one character from each class means that you'll be able to swap to whatever your team needs most. Not only does this make you a more well-rounded player overall, but you'll also become the MVP of your teammates' hearts.

5 Take Advantage of Team-Ups

They Can Add a Boost to Your Team

Team-ups are a unique mechanic in Marvel Rivals where, if players pick two characters that can "team up" with each other, they receive a boost of some sort in game. For example, Groot can team up with both Jeff the Land Shark and Rocket Raccoon, and upon doing so, either character will be able to ride on Groot's shoulders, taking reduced damage.

A complete list of team-ups can be found on each hero's individual "abilities" page. When you load into a match, you can also request that one of your teammates to play a team-up character for you.

4 Complete Your Missions

And Check Them Everyday

One thing not immediately noticeable is that the missions are updated every 24 hours. If you're signing on for the day for the first time, it's a good idea to check what your missions are before loading into a match so you can clear them quickly and claim your rewards. This is a big deal because daily missions are currently one of the only (free) ways for players to earn Chrono Tokens, which can be used to redeem rewards from the battle pass.

You can access the Missions page by looking under the "Seasons" tab. And if you're not a fan of your missions for the day, you can refresh them up to three times.

3 Team Composition Matters

Don't forget about vanguards, strategists

It might seem like team composition doesn't matter in Marvel Rivals as there's no forced role check here like there is in similar games in this genre. Just because the game doesn't tell you that you need to play a role doesn't mean that you shouldn't play a role, though. The different class categories are there for a reason and you ideally need at least one of each for a well-rounded team.

It's a good idea to keep team composition in mind. If four people have already locked in a duelist hero, you probably shouldn't lock in a fifth duelist, especially if you're playing competitive mode. This goes hand-in-hand with our earlier tip to learn multiple characters across different classes: trust us, it'll come in handy.

2 Remember the Objective

There are 3 game modes

Once you have your team, the next thing you want to keep in mind is the objective. There are three game modes currently available: Convoy, in which your team will either have to escort a cart or move an object throughout the map or defend it from the enemy team; domination, in which your team and the enemy team will both attack a single point on a number of different maps; and convergence, in which your team will either have to attack or defend three different checkpoints.

While it can be fun to rack up kills and get that sweet MVP of the game title, don't get too confident and lose sight of the objective, because completing it will be how you win the match.

1 Accept Defeat

You Can't Win Them All

Sure, this might seem like a no-brainer, but if you're someone with a competitive spirit (like me), it's important to remember that you can't win every game. You'll have games that range from frustrating to just plain helpless.

It's a cliché, but what's most important is enjoying yourself. Games are supposed to be relaxing, even when your whole team is getting destroyed by the enemy Spider-Man's well-timed Spectacular Spin. If you find yourself getting more and more frustrated, it's completely OK to take a break from the action and play a more relaxing game.