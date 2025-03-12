Marvel Snap is known for adding limited-time-only modes every so often. Sanctum Showdown is the latest addition, changing the normal multi-lane-based play for a more direct, one-at-a-time focus. In this Guide we'll go over the decks you should be using, the overall goal of winning a game in Sanctum Showdown mode, and the rewards for performing well in this mode.

Marvel Snap and the rules for all of its game modes can be a lot to take in, but following this guide, our tips and tricks will have you understanding and mastering Sanctum Showdown. Whether you're completely new to online card games, you've just been tinkering with this mode, or if you have plenty of experience and just want a fresh perspective, this guide has something for everyone.

What Is Sanctum Showdown?

Sanctum Showdown is the latest mode added to Marvel Snap. This mode alters the usual Marvel Snap formula slightly, not ending after the normal six turns. Instead, this mode opts for keeping the battle going until one of the two players amasses 16 Sanctum Points.

If you're worried about this sounding complicated and drawn out, all to not gain any points, don't worry. You get any points you were able to amass during the battle at the end, whether you win or lose.

How Does The Sanctum Work?