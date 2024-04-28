In Marvel Strike Force, a free-to-play turn-based RPG available for mobile devices, players join forces with both heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe to combat an assault on Earth. The game allows you to assemble a squad from a diverse roster of Marvel characters including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Deadpool, and more. Players can upgrade their characters to enhance their powers and strategically match heroes and villains to form teams with special synergies. The gameplay features dynamic 5v5 battles that utilize RPG tactics and stunning cinematic effects, offering a visually impressive experience and immersive combat scenes.

All Codes For Marvel Strike Force

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Marvel Strike Force. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/28

Night —Redeem for Nightcrawler mode (Lvl 60+ account Required)

VENOMFREE —Redeem code for Venom, 500 Power Cores, and 10k Premium Orb Fragments

WELCOME —Redeem code for 20k Legacy Orb Fragments, 20k Legacy II Orb Fragments, and 20k Legacy III Orb Fragments

CELEBRATE —Redeem code for 2M Gold, 100 T4 Ability Material, and L4 Training Module

GAMBIT —Redeem code for Gambit, 500 Power Cores, and 10k Premium Orb Fragments

pool—Redeem code for Deadpool, 500 Power Cores, and 10k Premium Orb Fragments

How to Redeem Codes in Marvel Strike Force

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Marvel Strike Force on your device. - iOS, Android Complete the tutorial. Click the cogwheel icon in the top-right corner to access Settings. Sign up or log into your Scopely account. In Settings, navigate to "Redeem Gift." Enter the code in the text field. Press "Redeem" to collect your rewards.

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.