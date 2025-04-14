With Capcom Fighting Collection 2 set to release next month, the Marvel Vs. Capcom collection will get a new update that brings the quality-of-life features up to par. Having digitally released back in September of last year, the MvC collection brought a significant portion of Capcom's classic arcade titles to modern platforms. Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 deserves special mention for its historical legacy within the fighting game community, which led to fervent social media campaigns over the years.

Related Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Announced Along With Marvel vs Capcom Release Date Capcom Fighting Collection 2 announced to bring more arcade classics home and Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics gets release date

The update received its very own trailer that can be viewed on YouTube below:

Take You For A Ride Down Memory Lane

The biggest update is the inclusion of a more intuitive versus mode for all titles. Previously, players who wanted to go against their friend offline would have to do so through the arcade mode. Similar to back in the day, the second player would join in when the first player had started an arcade mode playthrough. While the collection is largely based around the arcade versions of the games, this implementation of versus was still confusing for most players. Previous Capcom arcade collections, such as for the Street Fighter series, came built in with a traditional versus mode. This makes the exclusion in this title all the more bizarre, but fans will be pleased to know this won't happen again in Capcom Fighting Collection 2.