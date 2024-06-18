Key Takeaways Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics includes 7 games, including fan-favorite Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.

The collection will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Switch with online gameplay and quality of life improvements.

Features include online ranked matches, rollback netcode for stable online experience, training mode, spectator mode, music jukebox, and more.

Today's Nintendo Direct had several great announcements, some of which already had rumors circulating, while others were complete surprises. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics falls into the latter category, but what a welcome surprise it was. Out of all the collections Capcom has released over the past few years, none of them have touched on their very popular crossover of Marvel characters and their expertise in tournament fighters. First the first time, these gems, which include the fan favorite Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes will be available on modern platforms.

Gonna Take You for a Ride

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics contains seven games: X-Men Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of the Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and The Punisher, a classic beat 'em up which is coming to consoles and PC for the first time in the US. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will be available in digital and physical formats for PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch sometime this year with MSRP of $49.99. These classic games can be seen in action in the announcement trailer.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will not only make these classic titles available on modern platforms for the first time but also bring some quality of life improvements along with some contemporary features. Players will be able to battle it out online as each of the fighting games will have online ranked, casual and lobby matches available for players to showcase their abilities and fight with others all around the world. Rollback netcode is provided to ensure a strong and stable online experience, which is important when one's ranking on the global leaderboard is at stake. Each of the fighting games will include a training mode so players can hone their skills and dominate the leaderboards, buit there is also a spectator mode, so they can sit back and watch their friends fight. Additional features in a music jukebox, in-game museum, new display filters and more.