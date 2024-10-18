With New York Comic Con in full swing, there's almost certainly a plethora of Spider-Man news to come our way throughout the weekend. Well, Insomniac Games took the lead-off role and announced that Spider-Man 2 is indeed coming to PC -- and sooner than you might think.

Announced live on the Marvel stage, Insomniac confirmed that Spider-Man 2 will be coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025. It's under development at Nixxes Software in collaboration with PlayStation, Marvel Games, and Insomniac Games.

Nixxes has been assisting on and porting titles for well over 10 years now. Its portfolio of PlayStation titles includes Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and the soon-to-be-released Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. So it's safe to assume that Sony is confident in the studio's ability to deliver a quality PC experience.

Bells and Whistles

As is common among these PlayStation PC ports, there are numerous upgrades coming to the game for those with higher-end specs to take advantage of. The majority of these features are being kept close to the vest for now, but the PlayStation Blog did tease that enhanced ray-tracing options would be among them.

We won't just be getting one Spider-Man 2 on PC, though. You'll be able to choose between either the Standard Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition will feature the latest version of Spider-Man 2 with a nice handful of additions included. This version will include fourteen new suits, New Game+, Ultimate Levels, New Symbiote Suit Styles, Post-Game Achievements and more.

The Digital Deluxe Edition, of course, comes with additional goodies. It offers everything listed above, as well as five new Peter Parker suits, five new Miles Morales suits, extra Photo Mode items, five added skill points and early unlocks for the Web Grabber, Peter's Arachknight Suit and Miles' Shadow-Spider Suit.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was an amazing experience for the PlayStation 5. Hopefully, Nixxes delivers PC players the port they deserve when the game swings that way on January 30.

6 Images 6 Images Close 4.5 /5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Open-World Action-Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Franchise Spider-Man Platform(s) PS5 Released October 20, 2023 Developer(s) Insomniac Games Publisher(s) Sony Interactive Entertainment Engine Insomniac Engine v.4.0 ESRB T For Teen Due To Blood, Drug Reference, Mild Language, Violence How Long To Beat 20 Hours X|S Optimized no Metascore 90 PS Plus Availability N/A Steam Deck Compatibility yes OpenCritic Rating Mighty Cross Save no Cross-Platform Play no Expand