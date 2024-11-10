Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Star Wars Outlaws are among the nominees for the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media award at the Grammys. Bear McCreery is recognized once again as the composer of God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla as well.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Soundtrack Gets Recognized

The Grammy Awards announced the nominees for all of its categories on Friday. According to Variety, the five games that have been nominated for the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media award include the following:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora by composer Pinar Toprak

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla by composer Bear McCreary

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 by composer John Paesano

Star Wars Outlaws by composer Wilbert Roget, II

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord by composer Winifred Philips

"Wow—just found out I’m nominated for a Grammy for Spider-Man 2," said John Paesano on X. "It’s such an incredible honor and truly humbling to be in the company of these amazing composers." Phillips said they were "endlessly grateful and outrageously happy" in reaction to the news on Instagram.

The list of composers have much prestige in the industry. John Paesano has previously worked on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the Daredevil Netflix series, and the Maze Runner trilogy of movies. Additionally, Bear McCreary has been nominated for a Grammy twice already with his work on Call of Duty: Vanguard and God of War: Ragnarok.

Some Positive News for Star Wars Outlaws

Two Grammy nominations for its games may be some much-needed good news for Ubisoft. Star Wars: Outlaws suffered a weak launch for the French publisher. Reuters quoted JP Morgan analyst Daniel Kerven, who said that the game "struggled to meet [..] sales expectations despite positive critical reviews."

Despite what Morgan said, the reviews weren't all that positive for Star Wars Outlaws either. It has a 75 OpenCritic score with 66% of critics recommending the title. Our own review gave it a score of 2.5 out of five stars. "We get a boring, open-world monstrosity with uninspired gameplay, way too many useless features and a constant deluge of uninteresting side content," said the review. "Kay and company deserve way better and so do the players."

Game Rant's review is a bit more positive with a seven out of 10 review. "Somehow, despite the negatives, the game is still worth trying out," the reviewer said. "Star Wars Outlaws offers a decently fast jaunt and ends before the downsides can become completely unbearable."