Key Takeaways Mass Effect fans finally have something new to look forward to: a cooperative, narrative-driven board game set during Mass Effect 3.

Designed by industry veterans Eric M. Lang and Calvin Wong, the game features Commander Shepard and familiar squad mates in a new story.

With branching narratives, upgrade options, and miniatures of the protagonists, Priority: Hagalaz promises to satisfy fans' Mass Effect craving.

Despite being one of the most-beloved video game series of all time, Mass Effect received surprisingly little attention outside gaming. The long-rumored Mass Effect TV show is still nowhere to be seen and we never got a proper animated series or movie either. Outside the comics, which came out a while ago, there’s not much fans can use to scratch their Mass Effect itch once they’re done replaying the game. Luckily, that won’t be the case for much longer.

UK-based publisher of tabletop RPGs, war games and board games, Modiphius Entertainment Ltd. revealed earlier today that a Mass Effect board game is currently in the works. Known as Mass Effect the Board Game – Priority: Hagalaz, the game is being designed by Eric M. Lang and Calvin Wong Tze Loon.

Calvin Wong is mostly known for his writing and acting roles, but Eric M. Lang is a name that needs little introduction at this point. Lang already brought us a number of board games based on well-known video game franchises, including Bloodborne and XCOM. He also adapted other popular franchises like Game of Thrones, Call of Cthulhu, Star Wars, Warhammer 40K and more.

About Mass Effect The Board Game – Priority: Hagalaz

Priority: Hagalaz is a cooperative, story-driven board game for 1-4 players that takes place during the events of Mass Effect 3. If you’re a long-time Mass Effect veteran, you might remember Hagalaz as the location where the final act of the Lair of the Shadow Broker DLC takes place. While we never get to set foot on the planet itself, assaulting the Shadow Broker base orbiting around it is one of the most memorable moments of the entire trilogy.

Lair of the Shadow Broker is a Mass Effect 2 DLC, so it looks like Priority: Hagalaz will take place a few years after those events. According to the press release that accompanied the announcement, the story revolves around a Cerberus research cruiser that “crashed directly into the path of a deadly storm.” We learn during Mass Effect that Liara remotely crashed the Shadow Broker base into a Cerberus cruiser to prevent the Illusive Man from getting his hands on the data on board. It seems very likely that this is the very same cruiser.

As far as the main characters of the story are concerned, you play as Commander Shepard (male or female) and can bring along a couple of squad mates on the mission, including Liara, Wrex, Garrus and Tali. Much like the video games, Priority: Hagalaz will feature a branching, narrative campaign where your choices will shape the story moving forward. Players can also expect plenty of customization, upgrade options and even loyalty missions. Even more impressively, the board game comes with six highly-detailed 32mm pre-assembled miniatures of the protagonists.

Mass Effect the Board Game – Priority: Hagalaz doesn't have an exact release date just yet, but Modiphius Entertainment says we should expect it to arrive sometime later in 2024.