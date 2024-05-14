Key Takeaways Follow Yuma Kokohead, a Master Detective-in-training, alongside the mischievous death god, Shinigami, as they uncover the truth behind the mysteries of Kanai Ward.

Plus will feature stunning 4k Resolution, reduced loading times, gallery mode, and 5 additional substories.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on October 1, 2024.

It’s time to reopen the case. Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus, a lucid-noir detective adventure from Spike Chunsoft, Inc., creators of the Danganronpa series, is officially making its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam in North America and Europe on October 1, 2024. The company has released an announcement trailer to showcase the new features added to the game.

Suspicious Minds

Kanai Ward is the home of many unsolved cases and is under de facto control by Amaterasu Corporation, whose security department, the Peacemakers, have taken on the role of police officers. Most cases are left unsolved due to cover-ups by the corporation themselves, and those who oppose them are arrested. With a lack of trust, it's up to the World Detective Agency to rise to the challenge and expose the truth. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, travel to Kanai Ward to solve these cases.

In the game, you are Yuma Kokohead, an amnesiac detective-in-training at an agency in Kanai Ward. His desire to help anyone in need is strong, as is his sense of justice, but he lacks self-confidence. Alongside this, he has a chip on his shoulder… Well, actually it's a death god contracted to haunt Yuma by the name Shinigami. She's only visible to Yuma and usually appears in her spirit form. Although her sense of morality is questionable, she has the power to intervene in matters, which are useful given Yuma’s profession and personality.

Travel freely around Kanai Ward to collect Solution Keys to use as evidence and testimony in investigations. The Mystery Labyrinth realm will appear as the investigation progresses, creating a path towards the truth. The rules of reality don’t apply here, which gives Yuma a chance to get to the heart of the case. Mystery Phantoms will plague you with lies and contradictions materialized as gimmicks and traps. But not to worry, considering you can slash and dodge these attributions with the Solution Blade.

Memento

The game already made its debut on the Nintendo Switch in June 2023. With the title coming to other consoles, Plus aims to give players a richer and more immersive experience. As mentioned in the announcement video, Plus will have upgraded shading, textures and graphics in stunning 4k resolution. Loading times are significantly reduced so that you can stay immersed in the world of RAIN CODE. These aspects are valuable to players considering the advancements in technology with consoles and processing speeds.

To add to the case, RAIN CODE has brought in several more suspects to investigate. Gallery mode has been added to let you revisit any of the scenes you’ve unlocked. Also, previously released DLC from the Nintendo Switch, which includes five substories, will be added to Plus. These substories are:

Ch, Desuhiko: Charisma Killed the Cat

Ch. Fubuki: Fubuki’s Luckiest Day

Ch. Halara: Raining Cats & Dog

Ch. Vivia: The Near-Death Detective

Ch. Yakou: Thank You, My Detective

You See, But You Do Not Observe

In any detective’s research, it’s vital to know what happened prior to current events. How to Be a Master Detective: A Halara Nightmare Case, an original novel about the Master Detective Halara, will give you just that. The story has Halara investigating a case inside a mountain cabin trapped alongside violent prisoners. An incomprehensible murder occurs... but with no witnesses. It's up to Halara to reveal the truth behind this extreme situation and solve the crime. This bonus novel will be available to those who pre-order the game for PlayStation 5.

The physical Lucid-Noir Limited Edition for PlayStation 5 is packed with evidence to show you’re the true detective. On top of getting the game, you will receive a PlayStation 5 Steelbook, Noise of Neon Official Soundtrack, a Spirited 6.5” Shinigami plush and an outerbox with artwork by the main concept artist for the Danganronpa franchise, Rui Komatsuzaki. As for the other editions, the Digital Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam includes the game, a digital art book and the digital soundtrack. It would be criminal to not take the opportunity to pre-order this reestablished title right now.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus will arrive on the scene on PlayStation 5 (physical and digital), Xbox Series X|S (digital only) and Steam on October 1, 2024.