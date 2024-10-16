Alright, alright, alright. Archetype Entertainment has released the newest trailer for their Sci-Fi RPG EXODUS featuring The Lincoln Lawyer himself, Matthew McConaughey, as the narrator.

The video explains the Mara-Yama, which are unknown Celestials that lurk among the vast regions of space. There are many questions regarding these creatures, but one sticks out the most… Who is Matthew McConaughey playing? Well, travelers, this question and more have been answered.

The Mara-Yama are considered to be the most haunting threat in the Celestials, as they don’t bode well for travelers making their way through space. These creatures are said to thrive on their victim’s consciousness, stripping away the neurological essence of the individual. They prey on all but much rather prefer the weak and tortured souls, as there's more for them to feast upon. While most can't escape, a few may manage to get away. Unfortunately, the scars left behind by the Mara-Yama break down these survivors, making their future space travel nonexistent.

Given that the travelers are the ones tasked with saving humanity's existence, it begs the question as to what those few souls have learned from the Mara-Yama and why their lifelong mission has now gone on the shelf, never to be touched again. What is to become of those whose lives have been taken into these Celestials and are still alive..whether in physical or mental capacity. With EXODUS reeling us into this threat, it's looking to be an interesting journey that will be explored when the game launches.

As for Matthew McConaughey’s role in the game, it has been revealed that he will be voicing the role of EXODUS’s self-proclaimed spokesperson, C.C. Orlev. An infamous citizen of Centauri that will be explored as you discover distant worlds across the galaxy. McConaughey is no stranger to the stars, being that he is an Academy-Award winning actor and has worked with the likes of Christopher Nolan, Robert Zemeckis, Richard Linklater and Martin Scorsese. Being that Archetype is an Austin-based game development studio and that McConaughey is a life-long Texan, it's obvious to see how this team-up was written in the stars.

Archetype Entertainment is led by industry veterans from massive AAA studios like Naughty Dog and BioWare, and is established as a division of the game developer and publisher Wizards of the Coast. EXODUS is the studio’s first AAA game, with production starting back in 2020. McConaughey revealed the game at The Game Awards 2023 and was said to have a role in the game, which has been revealed today to be C.C. Orlev. EXODUS will have players in the role of The Traveler, who is humanity’s last hope for survival. The final question does remain though..how much are they willing to sacrifice?

EXODUS has no release date. For the latest information, visit the EXODUS website to sign up.