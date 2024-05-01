April showers bring May flowers and it looks like you've got a bouquet coming your way. Some heavy hitters are coming in the next few weeks, so here are some highlights as well as a full list of May releases.

Homeworld 3

The critically-successful series Homeworld is getting an all-new story with the debut of Homeworld 3. Set in the same universe, Imogen S'Jet, a scientist and Karan S'Jet's successor, must become Fleet Command to help solve the mystery behind a threat that is endangering the galaxy's future named The Anomaly. This title stays true to its iconic 3D real-time strategy gameplay while bringing the game to a higher level with innovative features like cover-based tactics and physics-based ballistics simulation. Players can also enjoy the game with their friends in the competitive multiplayer Skirmish mode or they can recruit comrades to fight together in War Games, a new co-op mode which adds a flair of roguelike challenge and progression to the traditional strategic gameplay of the series. If you're looking for a game that involves an out-of-this-world story with dynamic space combat, then this is the game for you.

Homeworld 3 will release on PC on May 13.

Paper Trail

In this charming puzzle adventure game, you'll be following the story of the aspiring academic Paige. Along her journey, players will fold and tear their way through gorgeous levels built entirely out of paper, solving puzzles and overcoming obstacles by folding the world around them. Matched with the handcrafted environments, you'll meet a unique cast of characters with their own stories to tell, enlightening players about the wider world. The art style for this game blends together inspiration from flat aesthetic styles like printmaking and watercolor to create a unique look all of its own. If you're someone who loves a game that brings a whole new sense of color to your world, then this is the game for you.

Watch the announcement trailer here. Paper Trail will release on Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on May 21.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory's next installment of the critically acclaimed Hellblade series is launching this month. According to Gameradar, Hellblade II sees Senua setting out to confront the Viking marauders on their home turf. As opposed to the previous installment, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice , players will see Senua no longer viewing her psychological condition as a curse, but as an ally in the battle for vengeance. The game will feature revitalized combat, puzzle and exploration systems that are sure to bring this series to a whole new level. If you're interested in psychological and physical warfare, then this is the game for you.

Watch the official trailer here. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be released on PC and Xbox Series X|S on May 21.

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

Do you suspect fowl play, someone ruffling your feathers? Duck Detective: The Secret Salami follows Eugene McQuacklin, the Duck Detective himself, as he interviews suspects to learn their hidden secrets all while using his supreme powers of de-duck-tive reasoning to quack the case wide open! It's up to you to fill in the blanks and crack the case. Don't let this game fool you, solving crime is no walk in the pond. If you love quirky and mystery games, then you fit the bill for this title.

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami waddles its way to PC and Switch on May 23.