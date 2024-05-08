Key Takeaways Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will hold a YouTube live stream on May 9 to showcase new features and expand on its many enhancements.

The re-release promises a more accessible entry to the series while still maintaining the challenging gameplay.

Launching on June 14 for various platforms, Vengeance features enhanced graphics, new areas, and around eighty additional demons.

On May 9, fans of Shin Megami Tensei will be in for a fun surprise. As announced by ATLUS West on X (formerly Twitter), a showcase for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will be livestreamed detailing the many additions the re-release comes with.

As stated in their post, the title will get an overview video going over the various enhancements and new features for players to experience. The event, titled “Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance ‘Complete Guide’” will stream on YouTube at 5:30 p.m. PST/7:30 p.m. CST/8:30 p.m. EST. It's unknown how long the presentation will last. The live stream will be on ATLUS West's YouTube channel in English. Fans can also stream it in Japanese on the atlustube YouTube channel here at 9:30 a.m. JST.

Back with a Vengeance

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, as previously mentioned, is a re-release of the original 2021 title for the Nintendo Switch. The game will feature updated graphics, new areas, demons, and music, alongside an improved battle system. Also, the game will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, as well as Nintendo Switch on June 14.

The most notable addition Vengeance brings is a new storyline called "Canon of Vengeance," alongside the base storyline, called "Canon of Creation." With "Canon of Vengeance," a new narrative surrounding the mysterious Qadištu, a group of four fierce demons, and new student Yoko Hiromine will unravel. As the Nahobino, it's up to you to protect humanity from extinction by any means necessary.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Venegance aims to better the gameplay and combat system, which were high points in many reviews of the original. And, as we've seen so far in its coverage, it'll provide more than just a standard re-release experience. A key addition, outside the new narrative, is more demons; around eighty new additions, to be exact. Players also get to chat with their demons and experience new and exciting encounters across its vast open world.

The series is known for its intriguing narratives and unique worlds, though its challenging gameplay takes the cake. Past titles, such as Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne, have proven to be difficult for newcomers to enter. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance promises to be more accessible to those who want to play the acclaimed series for the first time. Still, don't expect it to not throw its punches, as the title has one of the most difficult boss battles as DLC, which comes included with Vengeance. We will see just how those changes are implemented come May 9th with its live stream. Overall, it's shaping up to be the definitive way to play the 2021 classic.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches on June 14, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam. The original Shin Megami Tensei V is also available on Nintendo Switch for those interested in playing it before Vengeance. And, as mentioned before, the “Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance ‘Complete Guide’” will stream on YouTube on the ATLUS West YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m. PST/7:30 p.m. CST/8:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. JST on May 9.