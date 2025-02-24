The Extraction Shooter genre continues to grow in popularity with the likes of Delta Force and Gray Zone Warfare. The idea of working as a team with varying factors, including AI and real-life opponents as players loot gear with the risk of losing everything, is clearly gaining momentum in the industry. These two titles are military titles, but developer Amazing Seasun Games has been working on a title with this same Extraction element, along with other game modes, but this game features Mechs. Mecha BREAK brings a different type of warfare into the popular Extraction genre. We were able to try this game and its modes out at a recent preview event hosted by the developer.

What is Mecha BREAK and Who is it For?

Fans of the Gundam series or those of you looking for some sort of multiplayer component for Armored Core may want to check out Mecha BREAK, the F2P Mech Combat game that is available on Steam and is coming to Xbox in the future. Mecha BREAK is the lifelong vision of Kris Kwok, the creator of the game, as he grew up loving the vintage Japanese mech genre. Mecha BREAK even has its own narrative that was crafted by Kwok, albeit it is a multiplayer game with the option to play against AI.

Mechs are known as Strikers in Mecha BREAK and there's an infection spreading known as Corite. Corite is a form of crystallization that takes over Striker's minds, much like a form of mind control. The opening of the narrative can be experienced during the early training portion of the game as it mainly helps to establish the world you are playing in. It's almost horror in its tone and is a cool concept, but the game will not have a single player story campaign.

Mecha BREAK will offer thirteen different Strikers at launch that offer a variety of uses. Melee, ranged and defense classes are required to work best as a team and this is pivotal to victory. The game is designed with teamwork in mind and the demo will launch with three different modes. Ace Arena is a 3v3 deathmatch mode while Operation Verge is a 6v6 with more operations-based objectives that require working as a team. These can be taking over points on the map or guiding an object across of the map.

The big standout is Machmak, which is the PvPvE extraction mode. This map is large with elevation changes and it works well with the four-dimensional controls of the Strikers since air combat and maneuvering are the core metrics of the gameplay. Taking down NPC bots who protect bases will provide a wide variety of loot including different tier loot boxes, blueprints for weapons, cosmetics for both the pilot and the Striker and more.

Airdrops can be called in to bring in weapons, setup repair stations or bring back downed teammates. A major aspect about the Extraction Mode is the Corite Storms that are produced. These are generated over time and are spread out rather than just closing in on the center of the map. There are beacons that create these storms that need to be destroyed around the map. The option to extract from different locations are all on a timer and go one by one. They can also disappear. This mode truly does require a team effort to make sure leaving with your loot actually happens.

An Absurd Amount of Customization, Plus Body Physics

Away from the battle, you will be introduced to the Hangar. This is a live and interactive hub to meet other pilots and join up with missions. The Hangar can be moved around with your pilot to check out different areas. Pilots are customizable female characters that will have an emphasis put on body physics and this aspect isn't held back on. Generally, any cutscene with your pilot includes some sort of focus on the body physics to the point where it's comical.

Customizing the pilot offers a ton of details as Kris Kwok wanted to include some aspects and multi-colored, individual hair strands and various makeup packages. The amount of details into customization will be deep in Mecha BREAK, and this carries over to the Strikers for an even deeper component. A lot of cosmetics and paints can be unlocked within gameplay and also extracted on Machmak.

Thirteen Strikers will offer different tactical roles and can be unlocked with in-game currency or purchased with actual currency. These can be trialed to see what works best for the individual. Mods can be unlocked and added to further add more to each Striker, and the amount of color customization options is deep. There are four color palettes that are included for each one as default and the visual designs are fantastic.

There will be a physical action figure for Falcon coming from moshowtoys and it will be available in the United States. The Striker information for the beta is available below. The beta is now available on Steam and can be downloaded here. It has also been confirmed that more seasons of the game are in the work with more customization options coming with updates.

Striker Information for Mecha BREAK

PGI-X30G1 ALYSNES - A medium attacker that seamlessly switches between [Energy Autocannon] and [Battle Halberd] for medium- and close-range combat. It features armor purge, discarding damaged armor and re-equipping via an airdrop pod.

UBP-R02T FALCON - A light attacker that transforms into [Winged Form] for high-speed aerial dashes, unleashing [Light Missiles] and [Heavy Missiles] to dominate the skies. It excels in recon and anti-stealth, effectively suppressing enemy snipers.

SLM-M324C TRICERA - An ultra-heavy defender that transforms into [Fortress Form], deploying Reinforced Complex Shields for 360° defense and intercepting missiles with escort drones. It can also deploy [Repair Drones] to heal nearby allies.

KMA-D201 NARUKAMI - A light sniper adept at stealth, utilizing [Decoy Drone], [Traction Grappler], and [Optical Camo Drone], while delivering devastating strikes with the ultra-long-range [Charged Beam Cannon].

PGI-T02 WELKIN - A heavy brawler equipped with [Dueling Forcefield], [Jamming Smoke Ejector], and [Defense Forcefield] to disrupt enemy defenses and lead the charge, delivering devastating blows with the [Heavy Battleaxe].

NGL-XR30 LUMINAE - A light support Striker equipped with [Drone Launchers] for tracking and repairing allies, [Haze Diffuser] and [Support Jetwing] for front-line aid, and [Corruption Mode] to lock onto and attack enemies.

SLM-M144 HURRICANE - An ultra-heavy defender that establishes a stronghold with [Decoy Drone], [Defense Field Drone], and [Turret Drone], offering powerful cover and a secure environment for allied Strikers' long-range attacks.

MHI-XT31 PINAKA - A medium support Striker equipped with [Rapid Repair Kit], [Repair Drone], and [Emergency Support Drone] to repair allies. It can also deploy airdropped cover to block attacks and hinder movement, creating favorable combat conditions.

NGS-X237A AQUILA - A heavy sniper with sustained hovering capabilities, allowing it to snipe enemies from long range using [Mobile Beam Cannon]. It also employs [Pulse Claw] and [Multilock Radar] to lock onto targets and deal heavy damage with continuous fire.

NGS-Y244E SKYRAIDER - A medium attacker that swiftly enters the combat zone in [Aerial Assault Form], deploying [Energy Missiles], [Missile Dispenser], and [Energy Autocannon] to suppress ground targets. It can also launch [Jamming Missiles] to evade enemy pursuit.

SLM-M334F STEGO - An ultra-heavy attacker capable of transforming into [Turret Form] to drastically increase its lock-on range and area. It utilizes [Rocket Pod], [Autocannon], and [Micro Missiles] to deliver devastating, carpet-bombing firepower on enemy positions.

UBP-A04S PANTHER - A medium brawler equipped with exceptional defensive capabilities from [Complex Shield], [Reinforced Complex Shield], and [Shield Booster Kit]. It uses a combination of [Lance] and [Shield Blade] to maneuver through enemies and eliminate key targets.

SLM-M143 INFERNO - An ultra-heavy attacker that wields powerful energy weapons such as [Charged Splitters], [Split Emitter], and [Focused Emitter] to suppress enemy targets with area-of-effect firepower. By charging both splitters simultaneously, it can unleash devastating, direct damage.

Mecha BREAK Gameplay Impressions

In speaking with Kris Kwok, CEO of Amazing Seasun Game and Executive Producer on Mecha BREAK, he confirmed that this game runs on the Unity Engine, but all rendering aspects were done in-house. The game offers a seamlessly smooth experience while being fast-paced. The game did require the adjustment of focus to figure out ammo and weapon situations for the Strikers. The UI is translucent, but F2 can be hit to see what special weapons are available. Players will need to find their niche if they prefer in-your-face melee combat, something defensive or something with attack distance.

Kwok recommends new players start with the likes of Panther or Falcon for a more balanced approach. Welkin appeared to have the most success with online gameplay with others at the event which included Kwok. Welkin is a heavy brawler that provides defense while delivering heavy blows with a battleaxe. Aquila, the heavy sniper, ended up being what worked best on personal preference.