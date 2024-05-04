Mecha Domination is a gripping game set in a dystopian wasteland where humanity struggles to survive against rampaging mechanized beasts. Once a flourishing world, it now lies in ruins due to the devastation caused by these colossal creatures. For centuries, endless wars and massacres have ravaged the survivors until a valiant commander—played by you—emerges. In this role, you will lead the remaining human enclaves, capturing and modifying the mechanized beasts, training troops, forming strategic alliances, and spearheading the efforts to reclaim and save humanity.

All Codes For Mecha Domination

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Mecha Domination. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/4

FB50KFANS - Rewards

- Rewards MCDGL2024 - Rewards

- Rewards MECHA888 - 320x 1k food and 320x 1k water, 100 diamonds, 6 1-minute speedups,

- 320x 1k food and 320x 1k water, 100 diamonds, 6 1-minute speedups, MECHA999 - 480x 1k food and 480x 1k water, 150 diamonds, 9 1-minute speedups

- 480x 1k food and 480x 1k water, 150 diamonds, 9 1-minute speedups MECHA777 -160x 1k food and 160x 1k water, 50 diamonds, 3 1-minute speedups

How to Redeem Codes in Mecha Domination

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Mecha Domination on your Mobile Device Cap your avatar in the top left. Click on "Settings" and select Redeem Code. Enter the code and click Confirm to receive your rewards.

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.