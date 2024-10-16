Sandfall Interactive today dropped a new trailer revealing the all-star cast for their upcoming title, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

First revealed at this past summer's Xbox Games Showcase, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 stood out for a handful of reasons. It's a new IP, a turn-based RPG that pulls from both Persona and Final Fantasy, and features a gorgeous presentation built in Unreal 5. Sandfall Interactive has continued to impress with each subsequent showing, all culminating in today's trailer.

Showcasing more info about the game's story, characters, and gameplay, today's trailer also reveals the English voice cast. It consists of actors that have been in major games, like Final Fantasy XVI, Baldur's Gate III, and Sifu, TV shows, and even major films like The Lord of the Rings.

The All-Star Cast

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 brings together a cast of characters determined to defeat fate and rid the world of the Paintress and end her cycle of death. The cast includes:

Kirsty Rider (Peacock, Sifu) as Lune, the scholar and mage working to unravel the mystery of the Paintress.

Shala Nyx (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Baldur's Gate III) as Sciel, the calm and cheerful warrior with a tragic past.

Charlie Cox (Daredevil, Boardwalk Empire) as Gustave, a resourceful engineer.

Jennifer English (Baldur's Gate III, Elden Ring) as Maelle, a loner who sees the expedition as her best chance to leave Lumière.

Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes) as Renoir, a man focused on saving his family while dealing with tremendous loss.

Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI, Dickensian) as Verso, a dangerous stranger with unclear motives.

A Journey to Defeat the Paintress

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes place in the dark fantasy world of Lumière haunted by the Paintress. Each year, the Paintress awakens and paints a new number in the sky, killing everyone of the same age. The game's story picks up before she reawakes to paint '33' in the sky. To prevent this and end her cycle of death, our heroes head out on their final mission to end her before she can continue wiping away humanity.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches in spring 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.