Techland has dropped a new trailer for Dying Light: The Beast that reveals the game's main antagonist as well as the release window.

Dying Light players will finally get to unleash their inner beast next summer when Dying Light: The Beast launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The standalone adventure set between the events of Dying Light and Dying Light 2: Stay Human helps fill in what happened to original protagonist Kyle Crane. It also serves as an evolution of the Dying Light formula, allowing players to unleash a deadly beast and decide the fate of the denizens of Castor Woods.

Enter the Main Antagonist

Players will go up against Marius Fischer, aka the Baron, an emotionless but brilliant scientist. Having captured and experimented on Kyle Crane for 13 years, the Baron has come to believe that the remnants of humanity are weak and that it is his duty to restore order. To do so, the Baron has been using Kyle to test sinister virus strains, though his ultimate goal remains shrouded in mystery. For him, the greater good justifies his actions.

Dying Light: The Beast picks up at the end of Kyle's imprisonment. Having finally broken free, Kyle seeks revenge against the Baron for his 13 years of suffering. Struggling to contain the Beast, Kyle makes for Castor Woods to hunt down the Baron where he must fight for the survival of the people all while trying to contain the monster within.

Unleashing the Beast

Dying Light: The Beast may have started its life as an expansion for Dying Light 2, but the standalone game sure won't feel like it. According to Techland, the game stands as an evolution of the Dying Light formula. Expect to explore a high-fidelity world filled to the brim with unique and diverse areas to explore. Experience dynamic weather changes that, in combination with the day and night cycle, create unique gameplay opportunities. You can also expect enhanced parkour mechanics courtesy of the Beast within.

As for Virals, expect to see a wide array of enemies both new and old return. Dying Light: The Beast includes the franchise's trademark crafting system, allowing players to craft a wide array of melee weapons with unique abilities. The trailer also confirms the return of firearms, which were not present in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light: The Beast launches summer 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.