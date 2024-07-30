Key Takeaways Star Wars Outlaws focuses on the criminal underworld, a departure from traditional Force user narratives.

Kay Vess interacts with unique syndicates like the Ashiga Clan, Crimson Dawn, Hutt Cartel, and Pyke Syndicate.

Expect alliances, heists, and intense action with Ashiga's honor, Crimson Dawn's ruthlessness, Jabba's empire, and the Pyke's spice trade.

Star Wars Outlaws represents a major departure from previous Star Wars games in recent years. While past games have cast players in the role of different Force users, Rebel leaders, soldiers, and pilots, Star Wars Outlaws centers its story around the criminal underworld. In it, you play Kay Vess, a scoundrel trying to make her way in the world and pull off the ultimate heist to pay off the Zerek Besh.

To accomplish this mighty task, Kay will travel across the galaxy and make alliances with the various Criminal Syndicates of the Star Wars universe. How Kay’s relationships evolve with each of these four syndicates is all up to you.

The Ashiga Clan

Major Appearances: First Appearance

The Ashiga Clan is a criminal syndicate made up of the Melitto species and operates out of the snow-covered planet Kijimi. From smuggling to sabotage and weapons manufacturing, the syndicate has wormed its way deep into the planet’s underworld. Unlike the other criminal syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws, the Ashiga Clan was created specifically for the game, with Massive Entertainment pulling heavily from Japanese culture when designing their beliefs, outfits, and history. While just as deadly as the others, the Ashiga operate with a sense of honor absent from the other syndicates. However, don’t expect them to hold their punches or blasters should Kay cross them.

Crimson Dawn

Major Appearances: The Clone Wars; Solo: A Star Wars Story

Crimson Dawn rose to prominence towards the end of the Clone Wars after it joined former Sith Apprentice Darth Maul’s Shadow Collective. From there, Maul would take control of the syndicate from the shadows and appoint Dryden Vos as the public figurehead. Secretly designed to create chaos and ultimately take down the Sith, Crimson Dawn would garner a reputation for being utterly ruthless. Following the deaths of Maul and Vos, control of the syndicate would pass to Vos’ top lieutenant, Qi’ra, who refocused Crimson’s Dawn efforts into destabilizing the galaxy with the end goal of destroying Darth Sidious.

Kay Vess’ journey takes place during Qi’ra’s reign. Massive Entertainment has confirmed that she will make an appearance in Star Wars Outlaws. However, it remains unknown if Emilia Clarke will reprise her role from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Hutt Cartel

Major Appearances: Episode I: The Phantom Menace; The Clone Wars; Episode IV: A New Hope; Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The Hutt Cartel is a powerful criminal family that controls large swaths of the Outer Rim Territories, also known as Hutt Space. Unlike the other syndicates, the Hutt Cartel itself did not directly participate in acts of war, but rather used its power to control commerce. The Hutts, led by Jabba, were active during the Clone Wars and often worked alongside the Republic to advance their agenda. By the time of the Galactic Empire, the Hutts held a monopoly over smuggling and other illegal businesses. Despite its disdain for the criminal underworld, the Empire still made business deals with the Hutts. Most infamously, Darth Vader worked with the Hutt-employed Boba Fett to capture and imprison the smuggler-turned-Rebel Han Solo.

Jabba the Hutt and his cartel will make an appearance in Star Wars Outlaws. As seen in the trailers, Kay Vess’ journey will bring her face to face with Jabba during her visits to Tatooine.

Pyke Syndicate

Major Appearances: The Clone Wars; Solo: A Star Wars Story; The Book of Boba Fett

The Pyke Syndicate is the largest faction within the larger Spice Cartel. Operating from their homeworld of Oba Diah, the Pyke’s influence ranged across the galaxy as they ensured the flow of the drug spice from Kessel to locations in the Core like Coruscant. The syndicate was extremely active during the Republic era, including helping Darth Tyranus kill Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas. During the Clone Wars, the Pykes joined Maul’s Shadow Collective, helped the Jedi, and maintained their power over the Spice trade. Their expansion through the galaxy continued into the Galactic Empire’s rule, though they didn’t have a major role in the Galactic Civil War. Due to this, the Pyke Syndicate’s power extended into the New Republic era where, following Jabba’s death, they attempted to expand their power onto Tatooine.

The Pyke Syndicate will play a heavy role in Kay Vess’ journey in Star Wars Outlaws. She’ll encounter them on Tashara, where the syndicate and its Spice trade have a heavy presence.

Star Wars Outlaws launches August 30 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.