Key Takeaways Mega Man joins Funko Fusion as a playable character with classic blue and red forms.

Free demo on Steam available, featuring the early section based on The Thing's levels.

More video game characters, including Team Fortress 2 members, are arriving as free DLC.

The Blue Bomber, also known as Mega Man, will be joining Funko Fusion as a playable character. Developer 10:10 Games launched a new demo for PC players on Steam, featuring an early section based on The Thing.

Megaman Teams Up With Marty McFly and Scott Pilgrim

The odd mix of a third-person shooter and a puzzle game known as Funko Fusion will include a bunch of characters, including Scott Pilgrim, Back to the Future's Marty McFly, and now Mega Man. The Capcom mascot will be using his Mega Buster as a weapon against his foes, be it crazed villagers in Hot Fuzz or dangerous dinosaurs in Jurassic World. He'll also be using a digitized fist to take out enemies around him. Mega Man has his classic blue look and his red form he gets from defeating Fire Man in the original game. If that's not enough, Mega Man's pet Rush is involved in the game, possibly as a vehicle.

Mega Man isn't the only video game character featured in Funko Fusion. Exclusive to the Steam version, The Scout, The Heavy, The Engineer, and The Medic from Valve's Team Fortress 2 will arrive as free DLC. Hopefully, more gaming characters are on their way. Perhaps, Crash Bandicoot could join the party as he has a Funko Pop!

Mega Man heads into Funko Fusion when the game launches in September.

A Free Demo Has Launched

If you're curious about how Funko Fusion plays, you can now check out a demo on Steam. "We've been working on this game for three years, and this is the first time we're inviting the public to experience it outside of recent timed convention demos," said 10:10 Games on the game's Steam page listing. "Any feedback you have, positive or negative, will be invaluable as we approach the September 13th release date and beyond!"

The demo involves the first section of The Thing's levels. This seems to be a different build from the preview demo we played last week. Funko Fusion will also have levels based on Hot Fuzz and Jurassic World. "While the game gets overly violent for its possible audience, it lands with frenetic action, blockbuster bosses and clever puzzle design," said our preview. "The level design just needs to steer the player better in some cases to make it more understandable for wider audiences." Mega Man can also be unlocked in the demo.

Mega Man and many other characters in Funko Fusion jump into action when the game launches for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Switch on September 13.