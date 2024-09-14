The classic Capcom mascot robot Mega Man joins the Brawlhalla roster later this month. He will join the likes of WWE's John Cena, Kung Fu Panda's Poe, and Ubisoft's Rayman when he jumps into action on September 25.

Mega Man Looks Happy to be in Brawlhalla

No gameplay was shown of Mega Man's appearance in Brawlhalla, but due to his appearance in the Super Smash Bros. series, he'll likely fit right into this platform fighter. It seems like he'll be utilizing his pets Rush & Beat within his moveset.

This isn't the only crossover Mega Man's having this month. He's also in the recently released Funko Fusion as a playable character you can unlock in-game. He utilizes his buster cannon in the Funko crossover title as he hangs out with the likes of Freddy Fazbear and the police crew of Hot Fuzz. Mega Man, regardless, will be joining other nostalgic heroes in Brawlhalla, such as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

It has been a while since a new Mega Man game (not a collection) was launched. Mega Man 11 is a beloved title in the series, which was released all the way back in 2018. Since then, there hasn't been a new 2D platformer to enjoy from Capcom. Fans believe it's well past due for a new entry in the classic franchise or possibly sequels in the Battle Network or X sub-series. Some would love to see Mega Man Legends 3 re-surface after it was cancelled in 2011. Damn, that was more than a decade ago.

The Mega Man series has sold around 41 million copies, according to Game Rant. The outlet also says that the Resident Evil franchise has shipped 154 million units, which is quite a huge difference. It makes sense that the Japanese publisher Capcom is more likely to focus on successful titles like the Resident Evil games instead of Mega Man. With that in mind, the eleventh entry was the best-selling in the series with over 1.6 million copies sold, according to Nintendo Life.

It makes sense Mega Man 11 did so well as it's the most accessible entry with multiple difficulties and stunning Saturday Morning Cartoon-like graphics. Our review welcomed Mega Man back with open arms. "The classic gameplay still works as well as it did years ago, and the newer touches courtesy of the graphical enhancements and the Double Gear system are welcome additions," it said. "It's a sweet blend of the old and the new that makes for one rock solid platformer, and one you should check out, even if this is your first experience with the franchise."