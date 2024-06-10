Key Takeaways Sumerian Six is a tactical stealth game from Artificer, published by Devolver Digital.

The game centers around the Enigma Squad, a team of elite scientists on a secret mission to stop the Third Reich from creating occult weapons.

A demo is available now on Steam, consisting of the first two chapters, with the full game due later this year.

Well, we knew in advance that Devolver Digital had one more game to reveal during the PC Gaming Show yesterday, one coming from Showgunners developers Artificer. And yet it still feels like a shock that what they revealed could best be described as one of the most Devolver titles possible. Again, look at the headline. You can tell that, based on that one sentence alone, this is the exact type of game that Devolver would be attracted to. But truthfully, it's easy not to look at the trailer below and see why any publisher would be interested in this. After all, how does one say no to a real-time tactical stealth game where the goal is to basically science Nazis to death?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Stepping back into a slightly more serious mode, Sumerian Six is the story of the Enigma Squad, a team of scientists in an alternate history version of 1944 sent out on secret missions. In this game, though, they're not only fighting the Third Reich, but also ex-member Hans Kammler, who much like Nazis before them in the likes of the Wolfenstein games, is planning to use the occult for nefarious purposes. So now the Enigma Squad has to travel the world in order to stop them, coming across various weapons and mutated foes mixing science and the occult, with the occasional SUmerian artifact thrown in for good measure.

Throwing Science at The Wall

Thankfully, each member of the Enigma Squad has their own set of skills that they can use to handle this situation. The team being composed entirely of scientists means is a particularly creative touch, not just from a narrative standpoint or that it gives different kinds of action heroes, but it also clearly allows Sumerian Six to go wild with their abilities as well, with a definite focus on weird science. Some can switch places with enemies, some can trick enemies into thinking allies are invisible, some can melt enemies with the power of chemistry, and some are werebears, allowing for some good old-fashioned bear mauling. And all of them can even chain their skills together in order to achieve success.

Related The 15 Best Devolver Digital Games Celebrate these indie legends by going through some of the best that Devolver Digital's published.

So far, Sumerian Six looks like some insane, pulpy fun, but the strategic gameplay seems particularly impressive as well. Notably, early impressions from the trailer have left some people comparing it to the likes of Shadow Tactics and Desperados III, some of Mimimi's acclaimed strategy games. But if you want hands-on impressions instead, then good news, as a demo containing the game's first two chapters is now up on Steam, as a part of Steam Next Fest. Sumerian Six is due out later this year for PC, and looks to be another good part of Devolver's 15th anniversary.