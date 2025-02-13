Konami announced the release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater during the latest State of Play presentation. The remake of the classic stealth game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on August 28, 2025.

The Classic Camo Stealth and Jungle Survival Experience

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a modern remake of the classic third game in the Metal Gear Solid series of stealth action experiences. The original game came out in 2004 on the PlayStation 2 and is one of the most highly-praised entries in the series conceived by director Hideo Kojima.

According to Konami, the remake is planned as a faithful remake, but with significant evolutions to graphics, sound and gameplay. The game features the original voice actors, like David Hayter, and uses Unreal Engine 5 to recreate the areas to be more expansive and characters to have a bigger range of expressions than was possible with the knowledge of over two decades ago. While the new assets, Konami aims to present it in a more immersive manner than before.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater tells the origin story of the man known as Big Boss. Originally a disciple of "The Boss," he went by the name Naked Snake back in the day. During the game, the protagonist is ordered to participate in Operation Snake Eater during the Cold War between the United States of America and the USSR.

As part of this operation, Snake's goal is to eliminate the Soviet threat, which for some reason, also includes his old partner, friend and mentor "The Boss." Though initially clueless about the circumstances, the events of the story will lead him to learn more about the cruel reality behind this battlefield and eventually assume the mantle of Big Boss.

The game will feature the option to use modern controls or a classic one, which will be closer to the original button scheme used on the PlayStation 2 version. The injury system has also been revamped to reflect realistic scars on Snake's body depending on the battle situations he faces. These marks will be permanent and showcased in real time.

In the new video, we get to see some of the game's cutscenes and gameplay parts. The biggest highlights are the members of the Cobra Unit, a group of superhuman soldiers founded by The Boss, as the video showcases their unique conditions.

The video also reveals that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will have the Snake vs Monkey minigame on the PlayStation 5 and Steam versions of the game. This crossover with Sony's Ape Escape was originally part of the PS2 edition of the game and was missing in some of the rereleases due to being a Sony property.

Meanwhile, the Xbox version of the trailer reveals that Konami is planning a brand-new minigame to take its place. Going by the teaser at the end of the video, the new minigame will feature Bomberman, the classic Hudson series that's now part of the company's intellectual properties. Konami has also teased that there are more additional game modes to reveal.

Players can already preorder the game on Steam or the consoles' digital storefronts. Besides the standard edition, a digital deluxe option includes the Sneaking DLC Pack with multiple costumes and accessories for Snake. The options include Kerotan and GA-KO masks, glasses and sunglasses, Peace Walker costumes, a crocodile suit and Snake completely covered in gold.