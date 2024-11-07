With Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on the horizon, Konami has been sharing videos discussing the legacy of the stealth action series. In the third episode, the company summons actor David Hayter to reveal behind-the-scenes voice-acting secrets from the original Snake Eater released back in 2004.

A Modern Take on a Legendary Classic

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of the third game in the Metal Gear Solid series. The title is widely recognized as one of the best in the franchise and a major evolution from its predecessors thanks to its many realistic mechanics, like the camouflage system.

In the new version, Konami aims to make the game feel like a brand-new, modern experience while respecting the original experience. With modern technology and Unreal Engine 5, the idea is to improve on all the details, making the expansive areas and rich character expressions be even more realistic than it was possible back on the PlayStation 2.

Part of the experience also involves rebuilding everything the original had to offer. Cutscene animations, gameplay, music and even voice acting had to be remade. On the game's official site, Konami highlights the addition of a new control scheme with intuitive inputs, though players will also be able to opt for the classic control style. The battle damage system will also be improved with realistic scars reflecting permanent wounds from what happened in the player's journey.

With voice acting in mind, the new video reveals details that were part of the original game's development but were left as behind-the-scenes information. The biggest revelation is that Eva's voice actress, Suzetta Minet, was actually a pseudonym for Jodi Benson. As she was mostly well known for working in children's media, voice director Kris Zimmerman Salter suggested to her that it might be better to use a different name. The two then used the name of a dog Jodi had during her childhood as a reference to come up with the pseudonym.

The video has David Hayter, Jodi Benson and Boss's voice actress Lori Alan in a conversation about the experiences they had when recording the lines for Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. They recall some moments from previous recordings and Lori talks about getting acquainted with the game long after recording the voice acting.

At one point in the video, David talks about how difficult it was to do the recording for a love scene. While he had already done it on camera, only recording the sounds and trying to make it realistic was a process he wasn't used to. He and Jodi then show one of the tricks they had to use to simulate kisses.

The biggest revelation is that Eva's voice actress, Suzetta Minet, was actually a pseudonym for Jodi Benson.

They recall recording the scenes together like a radio play, while Lori points out that most of her recordings were alone, but the casting director did a great job at stimulating the atmosphere she needed to feel like the character. Jodi also reveals that, unlike her animation experiences, voice-acting for Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater had the cast reading through a full scene instead of just one line at a time, making the storytelling aspect much more involved. Another interesting tidbit was that they didn't get the script in advance, so they had little time to get acquainted with the lines.

Finally, the video also shows a few short scenes, including conversations with Naked Snake and Eva, and the big encounter between him and the Boss. The video also shows a bit of the new recordings as behind-the-scenes content.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is coming to PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. We still don't have a release window for the game, but physical pre-orders are already available.