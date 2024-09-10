Does the thought of becoming an insect ever bug you out? If that is the case, then take a look at what is in store for you with Metamorphosis VR. With its first title, the virtual reality studio Black Sun Productions is reinventing the bug’s life done by Ovid Works and Untold Tales’ 2020 PC adventure game, Metamorphosis. While you might be a small insect, the scope and story of this title will be out of this world.

It's a Small World After All

Originally inspired by Franz Kafta’s best-known work, The Metamorphosis, which was published in 1915, we find ourselves transported back to the 1900s in Vienna, assuming the role of a traveling salesman named Gregor. Our main protagonist finds himself in a pesky situation when he wakes up in the morning and finds himself transformed into a cockroach. As Gregor is placed in a strange new world, it's up to him to explore the vast unknown, regain his humanity and find a way to save his closest friend.

Inside this small-but-vast world, players will journey forth between the walls and floorboards of the house that once was his own. During your travels, you will meet a rich and diverse cast of over 100 insect characters, spanning from bug philosophers to insect mob bosses, each with their own voice. The game also touts its story-driven adventure with multiple endings, as well as high-fidelity graphics. All of these are crafted into a virtual reality game that will make for a surreal and immersive atmosphere.

Tiny but Mighty

CEO of the newly-formed Black Sun Productions, Corbin Chase, commented on their studio's first title by stating,

“ We chose Metamorphosis as our debut title for Black Sun because its surreal, Kafkaesque world – some of the richest and most immersive environments imagined – offers a perfect opportunity to bring this extraordinary experience to virtual reality.”

In addition, he brought up the powerful identity that virtual reality brings to this immersive title by saying,

“ One of VR’s most powerful abilities is how it changes our perspective and sense of scale, and Metamorphosis uniquely combines confusion, bewilderment, wonder and beauty. All imparted by that shift in perspective, it feels like this game was always meant for VR.”

There’s no doubt that this title brings a fresh perspective to the award-winning 2020 title with its use of virtual reality. Based upon the trailer, the game looks intriguing with its unique environments and first person point-of-view. When it comes to VR, Black Sun Productions is pushing the boundaries of immersive story-telling in a small-but-impactful way.

Metamorphosis VR launches on Meta Quest 2 & 3 on October 10, 2024.