In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:

Weapon Purification

Weapons Menu - Metaphor ReFantazio

Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.

  • Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
  • Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.

All Daggers

A dagger is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Faker archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all dagger available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.

Weapon

Affinity

ATK

Hit

Effect 1

Effect 2

Cinquedeas

Pierce

210

99

Comet Daggers

Pierce

350

99

Damascus Daggers

Pierce

168

99

Magla Knivves

Pierce

338

99

Main Gauches

Piece

312

99

Pirate Stilletos

Pierce

225

99

Red Wolf's Fangs

Pierce

268

99

Silver Daggers

Pierce

139

99

Blink Baselards

Pierce

211

99

Agility +5, Can be purified at a church.

Crimson Fangs

Pierce

148

99

Can be purified at a church.

Hellfire Fangs

Fire

222

99

Normal attacks inflict Burn, Normal attacks become Fire affinity.

Kamaitachi Blades

Pierce

253

99

Agility +5, Automatically increases all allies' hit rate and evasion at start of combat.

Dragon Kukris

Pierce

292

99

Increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.

Jester's Daggers

Pierce

390

99

Increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.

Sylph Knives

Wind

291

99

Normal attacks inflict Sleep, Normal attacks become Wind affinity.

Faker King's Daggers

Pierce

420

99

Significantly increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.

Gambler's Anelaces

Pierce

399

50

Normal attacks that land will always deal critical hits, Attacks that land always deal critical hits.

Joker's Knives

Pierce

500

99

Improves the skills Lucky Slash and Faker's Roguery, Improves skills with random effects.

