In Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are several weapon types available depending on the Archetype lineage of a character. Aside from standard damage and hit applications, weapons can also have multiple effects that include passive and active abilities. Below are the different weapon types available in-game:
Weapon Purification
Often, weapons can be purified in an effort to increase their stats and ultimately change the weapon into a significantly better one. Weapons can be purified at a church, and St. Fermis Church will prove to be a central locale for this. In order to even begin purification, however, you must increase your Wisdom stats to "Informed." You will also have to obtain Blessed Water.
- Increasing Wisdom to rank 2 (Informed) can be accomplished through completing quests that boost this virtue.
- Blessed Water can often be obtained throughout your travels. Keep an eye out for it and collect what you can so you're prepared for purification rituals when the time is right.
All Daggers
A dagger is a weapon type that is used by characters who fall under the Faker archetype umbrella. Below is a comprehensive list of all dagger available in-game. Hover over a specific item for more details.
|
Weapon
|
Affinity
|
ATK
|
Hit
|
Effect 1
|
Effect 2
|
Cinquedeas
|
Pierce
|
210
|
99
|
Comet Daggers
|
Pierce
|
350
|
99
|
Damascus Daggers
|
Pierce
|
168
|
99
|
Magla Knivves
|
Pierce
|
338
|
99
|
Main Gauches
|
Piece
|
312
|
99
|
Pirate Stilletos
|
Pierce
|
225
|
99
|
Red Wolf's Fangs
|
Pierce
|
268
|
99
|
Silver Daggers
|
Pierce
|
139
|
99
|
Blink Baselards
|
Pierce
|
211
|
99
|
Agility +5, Can be purified at a church.
|
Agility +5, Can be purified at a church.
|
Crimson Fangs
|
Pierce
|
148
|
99
|
Can be purified at a church.
|
Can be purified at a church.
|
Hellfire Fangs
|
Fire
|
222
|
99
|
Normal attacks inflict Burn, Normal attacks become Fire affinity.
|
Normal attacks inflict Burn, Normal attacks become Fire affinity.
|
Kamaitachi Blades
|
Pierce
|
253
|
99
|
Agility +5, Automatically increases all allies' hit rate and evasion at start of combat.
|
Agility +5, Automatically increases all allies' hit rate and evasion at start of combat.
|
Dragon Kukris
|
Pierce
|
292
|
99
|
Increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.
|
Increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.
|
Jester's Daggers
|
Pierce
|
390
|
99
|
Increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.
|
Increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.
|
Sylph Knives
|
Wind
|
291
|
99
|
Normal attacks inflict Sleep, Normal attacks become Wind affinity.
|
Normal attacks inflict Sleep, Normal attacks become Wind affinity.
|
Faker King's Daggers
|
Pierce
|
420
|
99
|
Significantly increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.
|
Significantly increases the strength of Synthesis skills that cost 0 MP.
|
Gambler's Anelaces
|
Pierce
|
399
|
50
|
Normal attacks that land will always deal critical hits, Attacks that land always deal critical hits.
|
Normal attacks that land will always deal critical hits, Attacks that land always deal critical hits.
|
Joker's Knives
|
Pierce
|
500
|
99
|
Improves the skills Lucky Slash and Faker's Roguery, Improves skills with random effects.
|
Improves the skills Lucky Slash and Faker's Roguery, Improves skills with random effects.