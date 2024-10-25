Metaphor: ReFantazio is a massive game with sprawling dungeons and an intricate story that involves compelling characters. Similar to the Persona games, there's a means of making friends, social links, or in Metaphor’s case, Followers. These are important interactions within the world that help you unlock various new Archetypes to help you on your journey.

One of the earlier Archetypes that can be unlocked is the Merchant, one of the more powerful trees from the charismatic Brigitta in the Royal Capital. She's the owner of the Igniter shop, so if you’re looking for a powerful Igniter accessory to aid you in your journey, finishing this quest is a must.

A Bit of Wisdom

The first requirement that needs to be sought after is Wisdom. Your Royal Virtues aren’t there just for show as some of them will affect specific characters and if you’re able to interact with them. Wisdom is the one that needs to be obtained and you can get to its required level 2 easily to unlock Brigitta as a follower early on.

There are various sources of obtaining Wisdom, but early on in the story, the best you can do is take in the sights on the bench directly behind Brigitta’s shop. There's a bench that you can sit on to take in the views, and by doing this, it'll raise the Wisdom stat by a value of two.

Alternatively, depending on how far you’ve gotten into the story and still haven’t risen the Wisdom stat to level two, talking to your companions, such as Hulkenberg on the Gauntlet Runner will pass time and progress the Wisdom stat. In the main story, when first acquiring the Gauntlet Runner, it’s a good idea to interact with Hulkenberg to pass the time to begin with, so even if you haven’t leveled the Wisdom stat before this story point, you should be able to quickly achieve this moving forward.

The Side Quest

As soon as “Informed” Wisdom is obtained, talk to Brigitta immediately and select the third option that allows her story to progress. This won’t pass time but instead put a new side quest in our plucky protagonist’s journal. “A Bullish Embargo” is what needs to be completed, which unlocks a new dungeon, Belega Corridor, to the west of the Royal Capital.

If you have time to go there now, a trip there and entering the dungeon will use up a day, but it’s good to get this done early on. Upon entering the dungeon, you'll be treated with numerous new enemies, namely Goblins, as well as familiar creatures such as dogs. The dungeon itself does have a couple of twists and turns to its design, but most of the alternate paths either lead to the same location or to a treasure chest. There's also a hidden crawlspace to one locked jail space if you’re scratching your head about some of the locked doors, but generally speaking, this is a linear dungeon.

Grotesque Guptauros

The main villain you’re after is located at the end of the dungeon. This Minotaur-creature wields a deadly axe and is a ferocious being that shouldn’t be trifled with. It'll get two turns, with the second attack always being Charge and the first generally being Frenzy, a party-wide attack that, mixed with its charging ability, can take your health down to the bottom of the barrel.

As you imagine, the goal is to take him down as fast as possible as his charge attacks can wipe you in a matter of turns. The best way to do this is to take advantage of his weakpoints to gain additional attacks each turn. For Guptauros, his main weaknesses are Piercing and Ice, so having Hulkenberg in your party and a mage is highly advised. Make sure not to use fire, though, because it will resist it.

In the end, it'll drop a Falchion weapon for slash users such as Seeker. Head back to the Royal City and, the next day, talk to Brigitta to turn in the quest to not only get your reward, but unlock her as a Follower.

Reward

Pious Igniter

Courage +4

7,500 Reeve

