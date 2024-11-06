There are many followers to find in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but some of them are locked behind side quests. For the sly and seemly questionable Alonzo, you'll need to pick up A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake quest in order to start his storyline.

Prerequisites: Rank 2 Imagination

Accepting the Quest

In order to accept this quest, you'll need to talk to the Pompous Man in Martira. He's generally sitting on a box in Thoroughfare Square waiting for you to come and chat with him. You'll need to have rank 2 of Imagination to even broach the subject of turning him into a Follower.

He'll inquire about Malveno’s Ring. It’s an item that apparently is cursed and will kill anyone who wears it. He wants the Protagonist to go out and find it for him so he can give it to a certain noble. Why he doesn’t go get it himself is beyond us. He does give you the option to turn down the quest as you are always on a time crunch, but he'll give you the information regardless, allowing you to choose if you want to seek it out.

On the Road Again

A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake quest will take you to the Abandoned Tomb just south of Martira. The only downside is that it will take two days to get there, so time your adventure appropriately and not right before major events.

On your way to the Abandoned Tomb, you encounter another contestant: Goddard of the rhoag tribe. He isn’t a particularly difficult fight. He resists ice and wind attacks but is weak to lightning. After taking him down, progress towards the Abandoned Tomb as you were.

The Abandoned Tomb

This dungeon is surprisingly lengthy, having multiple floors to progress. It also features treasure mimics (Pyrite Imitec) JRPG fans are all too familiar with. To the right of the man at the start of the dungeon is a locked door; this will come into play later on.

Continue forth taking out the undead and skeleton enemies you should be able to take care of in the overworld already. There's a nasty Kadablich enemy roaming around, which is a full-on boss in another quest, but now he’s a standard enemy.

In the northwest of the map, you'll come across a skeleton looking at a treasure chest with the Apprentice’s Abacus weapon. Just past him will be More ’s cat. This is an indication something is coming up, and rightfully so. Head west to find a mysterious giant treasure chest. Open it to reveal a new boss: Trove Imitec.

After taking him down, you'll obtain the key that will unlock the door at the entrance. Before going back, though, head up the ladder and find your way to the far west. Coming back down to the first floor, go through a small passage to reach a similar locked door in the middle of the map that contains a lot of powerful gear:

Sandsilk Blouse

Crimson Fangs

Sage’s Staff x1

Whether or not you pick this up, head back to the entrance of the dungeon and go through the door to reveal a single treasure chest. Open it up to collect Malven’s Ring. Bring this back to collect your reward from the Pompous Man.

Reward

15,000 Reeve

Grius’s Memento x1

Courage +4