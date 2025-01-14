The Village of Pagans in Metaphor: ReFantazio is, well, as you might expect, a village that houses pagans. This tribe of individuals is core to the main story of Metaphor as it sends the Protagonist and his party into the heart of this land where even more specifics of the past are revealed.

While its story significance is rather high, it does have a handful of side quests to pick up from the various villagers spread throughout. There aren’t as many as most of the other locations, such as the Port of Brilehaven, but it does come with some unique ones.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio: How to Defeat Lina the Machinist The always bright Lina must help her people by becoming the ruler of the lands, but unfortunately she will have to get past you.

Deadline: August 30

Hoarse Fisher-Crone

After a major story event on August 18, you will exit the inn to find a new quest waiting for you to pick up. This elderly individual, named Hoarse Fisher-Crone, has a new side quest for you to take on: A Guiding Gift.

You are tasked with collecting and returning Polar Stones that they need in order to create a doll. You will only need to find one, but there are three that can be located, with the Hoarse Fisher-Crone giving additional rewards if you find all three.

Polar Stone Locations

Where you will need to find these stones is at the Dragon Temple, the very threatening story mission you will have started. Fortunately, because of this, you’ll be able to kill two birds with one stone by finishing the main story quest and locating the Polar Stones in the process. You’re able to finish the main story quest before turning this in, but again, there is a time limit to this quest, so be cautious of when you head to the Dragon Temple.

Polar Stone #1

As the description suggests, the first Polar Stone is found very early on in the dungeon. As soon as you enter the Dragon Temple, head up and to the right where there are some rather deadly monsters lurking around. In the corner of the room will be some vases to smash, and behind them an item. This is the first of three Polar Stones.

Polar Stone #2

While it’s said the Polar Stones are pretty close to the entrance, the second is actually located in the second area of the Dragon Temple. Progress until you reach the maze area and read the monolith. Afterward, head to the west and you’ll find a glowing item on the ledge. This is the second of three Polar Stones.

Polar Stone #3

The final Polar Stone is still located in the maze area but right at the end. Once you reach the end of the maze, there will be a staircase going down to a door that will lead you to the next area. Don’t immediately take this but instead head to the west and go a little north. There will be gargoyles spread throughout and teleporting enemies. Directly west of the exit, there will be a bunch of vases between two gargoyles. Hidden here is the third and final Polar Stone.

All that needs to be done is return to the Hoarse Fisher Crone and collect your rewards. If you want to only turn in one, you will be missing out on a couple of handy items.

Close

Rewards

22,500 EXP

Passionate Wraps Passionate Wraps

Extra Rewards

Sumptuous Magla Feast Sumptuous Magla Feast

Divine Elixir Divine Elixir

Next Metaphor: ReFantazio: The Chalice vs. The Brew Quest Guide Sometimes a drink of legends is all you need to forget the hard fought battles.