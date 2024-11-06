A Haunted Heirloom can be picked up at the beginning of July in Metaphor: ReFantazio, at the end of your preparations for the sandflash. There will be a lone individual on Sunlumeo Street in the Royal Capital Grand Trand.

Unfortunately, his wife perished in the Grand Cathedral incident, killed by a zombie. While he’s upset by her passing, he’s a little more upset that one of his family heirlooms was wrapped around her neck at the time. The necklace is important to him and he wants someone to go back inside the Catacombs and retrieve it.

In Search of an Heirloom

This is where the protagonist comes into play. This heirloom was taken by a “ghostly monster,” something that we didn’t see when we first ventured down there. The only thing is that it needs to be done within a certain timeframe. They're going to seal the mausoleum at the beginning of August, so you have upwards of 30 days to complete this task (July 30 is the cutoff).

When you have a free day, head to the catacombs entrance. Thankfully, there will be another quest from a Nervous Soldier next to the entrance if you just picked up the A Haunted Heirloom quest at the beginning of July. Skullduggery should be picked up if you haven’t already as it can be done in the same timeframe, saving you a day.

Opening New Paths (West)

The first thing you will notice when entering the Mausoleum Catacombs is that there are two new doors to interact with. They were there the first go around in the main story, but they were locked, forcing you to go straight forward up a flight of stairs into the next instance. Take the left path and progress until you reach three doors. There’s no wrong path here, but if you’re eager to complete the Skullduggery side quest first, head through the east door.

Going along the west path, you'll find more acidic monsters to kill, along with some skeletons. Eventually, a save room will appear up and down a couple sets of stairs. There will be a slight deviation from the path that will have a treasure chest at the end of it, containing a Hero’s Leaf of Light. Continue forward until you reach a treasure chest that contains a Chipped Key: Lower Half .

Unlock the doorway forward and you will notice More’s cat (save point) and an eerie door. Unfortunately, at this point you don’t have the full tree. Go in the opposite direction and you’ll realize you have opened the once locked north door.

Opening New Paths (East)

Now that you’re done with the west, head east to find a long corridor with various caskets on the walls. Some will launch themselves off the shelving and reveal skeletons, but they’re nothing more than a minor nuisance to dispose of. Continue forward and pick up the Broken Igniter if you head down the dead end.

Down the staircase you will immediately come across a treasure chest that contains Chipped Key: Upper Half . If you have gone down the west path, the team will immediately put these two together into the Inner Sanctum Key . Now that you have the key, head down the small staircase and unlock the door to reveal you’re back in the hallway with More’s Cat.

Kadablich Boss