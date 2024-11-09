Throughout your adventures in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you'll encounter various side quests through various means. For example, there might be someone on the street just ready to express their unfortunate woes upon you, or it might be triggered in the main story somewhere, and you simply have the option to continue forward with it.

Another type of side quest type is Follower quests. These are quests that are given to the Protagonist from Followers, be it to start their long storylines to obtain their Archetype upgrades, or it’s at the end of an event that’s required to progress the plot.

Prerequisite: Level 3 Imagination

Accepting the Quest

Regardless, A Noble’s Legacy is obtained from fan favorite Strohl during his Rank 5 event. Here, Strohl asks the Protagonist to help him with a personal matter from his childhood, and being as nice as we are, we graciously accept.

Back to the Grand Trad

The first thing you will need to do once you pick up this quest is head back to the Royal Capital Grand Trade. Because this is a Follower quest, it will actually use up a day to fully complete, so be sure to put some time away before you want to go through with the quest.

Your goal is to find a fishmonger near the Grand Cathedral. Teleport to the Regalith Grand Cathedral and head to the marketplace, which only seems like the most apt location a fishmonger might be hanging out. You can ask the various merchants if they know of a fishmonger in the area and they'll guide you very directly to where he is.

For example, if you talk to the Water Merchant, she'll tell you that the fishmonger usually puts up shop to the left of her.

Head south of the Water Merchant to find a stall with fish laid out, and a young man right next to it advertising the business. Unfortunately, he only offers a clue to your final destination, as you now need to find another merchant that’s near the Grand Cathedral.

Capital Merchant

Head back to where the Water Merchant and head north now. On the corner at the curb, there will be a gentleman you can talk to. This is the Capital Merchant you’re looking for. The merchant will be suspicious of you, so you need to play it cool. In order to do this, you'll need at least Level 3 Imagination to ask “Did his fish stink?”

When you do this, he'll open up more and agree to meet with Strohl. Head to Sunlumeo Street and interact with Strohl on his usual corner to begin his Rank 6 quest. This will unlock the third slot for the Warrior Lineage, giving Strohl and every other character that goes down this path more options to choose from.

Rewards

Tolerance +4