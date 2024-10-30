Metaphor: ReFantazio contains a large multitude of ways to spend your time and increase your Royal Virtue stats as you wait for the deadline on each dungeon to draw to a close. One of these methods is reading books in your Gauntlet Runner as you wait for it to reach its destination.

Reading books in the Gauntlet Runner functions as a combination of the book reading and class mechanics from Atlus’ Persona series. Reading a book will increase your Royal Virtue stats, but you will first have to answer a question about the passage you just read. After reading a book three times, it will be completed and you'll obtain a second stat boost. It is heavily recommended you read all the books you have as not only will you earn an achievement, but several of the game's Followers require you to raise your Royal Virtues to a certain level.

How to Obtain Books

Unlike in Persona, the player will not be able to visit a bookstore to manually obtain books in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Instead, you'll obtain most of your books when a new party member joins the team. Your cue that a new book has been added to your shelf will come from Gallica, who will mention that your newest party member has brought along a book with them as you walk around the Gauntlet Runner.

However, there is one book which is not obtained via this method: The Magical Future. This book can only be obtained by talking to your rival candidate Julian at the Angler's Inn Square in Brilehaven BEFORE the third dungeon's deadline on 8/13. If you do not obtain this book from Julian before that date, you will be unable to earn the Bookworm achievement.

All Correct Book Answers

Once you've obtained a book and begun reading it, Gallica will quiz you about the chapter you have just read. While you will still gain a stat boost for answering incorrectly, it will be reduced from the optimal stat boost for correct answers. The questions will be asked in the same order with the same prompts in each playthrough of the game. Here are the correct answers to each book in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

New World Travel Diary (Obtained automatically)

Correct Answers Virtue Reward Any Answer +4 Imagination "The Pavilion" +4 imagination "Sound Pretty" +8 imagination

Pride and Persuasion (Obtained Automatically)

Correct Answers Virtue Reward "To gain the upper hand" +4 Eloquence "Scare them" +4 Eloquence "Plead with them" +8 Eloquence

Bygone Days (Obtained upon Recruiting Heismay)

Correct Answers Virtue Reward No Question +4 Tolerance No Question +4 Tolerance No Question +8 Tolerance

The Magical Future (Obtained from Julian)

Correct Answers Virtue Reward "It won't work for everyone" +4 Wisdom "Immediately is too rash" +4 Wisdom "We have to live and fight on" +8 Wisdom

Top Secret Poetry! Do not read! (Obtained after recruiting Junah)

Correct Answers Virtue Reward No Question +5 Courage No Question +5 Courage No Question +10 Courage

How to Walk Outside (Obtained after recruiting Eupha)

Correct Answers Virtue Reward No Question +6 Tolerance No Question +6 Tolerance No Question +12 Tolerance

Literacy Workbook (Obtained after recruiting Basillio)

Correct Answers No Reward No Question +6 Imagination No Question +6 Imagination No Question +12 Imagination

