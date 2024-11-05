Finding and debating fellow candidates in Metaphor: ReFantazio can be a bit hard, especially if it’s hard to decipher your opponent’s argument. Fortunately, we can help with that.

In Metaphor: ReFantazio, while you are on a mission to stop Louis and save the Prince, you’re also running to become the king. As such, you’ll definitely want to stake your claim against other rival candidates. If successful, it can raise your Election Power and give you more Eloquence and Imagination, as well as some donation money. Yet, hitting the nail in an opponent’s case can be a bit difficult, much like in real-life debates. Unlike those, we have the answers that will ensure your victory and give you an edge in the polls.

How to Win Debates

To win debates, you must study your opponent's arguments and proposal to the people. Let's, in this case, take the paripus candidate Loveless, for example. His campaign is running on the idea that, if he wins, he'll make alcohol-free for everyone and happy hour will be 24/7. This, on a moral level, is wrong, since no money can then be made and many people will be drunk all the time. However, while it's easy to point that out, you need to do it in a way that makes the opponent, in which case Loveless, falter.

For some, it's proposing a question that takes them off guard or maybe digging into one of their points. For Loveless, that's that alcohol doesn't solve any equality or policy issues that are plaguing the kingdom. This makes him go on the defensive and stoop to a petty level, ruining his credibility among voters. Simply put, choosing the thought-provoking and open-ended question is more likely to be the correct one instead of ones that may be repetitive or self-explanatory.

It's important to note that candidates can only be debated on the specific dates listed. If these are missed, you won't have another chance to debate them and lose out on the "Debate Me" trophy.

Close

Lina:

Only available on 7/7 in Martira

What are your policies?

Will you rule or just sell runners?

Demand would overwhelm you.

Roger:

Only available on 7/9 in Martira

Only the rich win that way.

What of our country’s need?

Taxes benefit us all.

Loveless:

Only available on 7/16 in Martira

You’d put taverns out of business.

Alcohol won’t bring equality.

I’ll make food free.

Jin:

Only available on 7/23 in Port Brilehaven

Define ‘everything possible’.

We should help anyone.

You’re really shady.

Glodell:

Only available on 7/24 in Port Brilehaven

Isn’t Louis your better?

And what of the weak?

You only parrot Louis!

Rudolf:

Only available on 7/26 in Port Brilehaven

What about the other tribes?

A military state is dangerous.

The tribes must stand together.

Milo:

Only available on 7/27 in Port Brilehaven

Beauty is deeper than our skin.

Does beauty govern countries?

What are your policies, though?

Julian:

Only available on 9/13 in Altabury Heights

You value animals before people?

Why worry about the future?

The present day matters, too.

