Metaphor: ReFantazio shares much with the Persona series, but it will change follower ranks within the game will be handled. Dialogue options are in each rank within their bond, there is no longer a hidden affection meter this time around. Once you have a follower available to visit with or encounter during specific events, you will be able to achieve the next bond rank available.

However, some will require something new or unique to get their next bond. Alonzo will be one character you will usually encounter during the events that happen in Martira. Once you progress in the story in town, you'll have Grius' Dagger stolen from you and Alonzo will offer you help, but it will come at a cost. This is where you'll be given a request from him and, once done, he will be available as a follower.

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Close

Rank 1

Alonzo will become a follower for your main character once you have completed the quest titled "A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake", allowing his bond to become available once the quest has been finished.

Reward:

Faker Archetype will now allow the party to study the Faker Archetype.

Rank 2

Response 1 Information? There's not much to tell... Sure. I can do that. (Wisdom 3 needed) Response 2 To threaten them? +1 I couldn't do that. +1 Response 3 What do you mean? And that's your aim then? +1 Response 4 Why do such a thing? Interesting plan there. +2 What if you mess up... Response 5 Is everything alright? What do you mean? Response 6 Okay. If you cut me in. +3

Reward:

Faker Enlightenment will now reduce the MAG cost of studying the Faker Archetype.

Rank 3

Response 1 She sounds kind. +2 What touching memories. I'm looking forward to visiting. Response 2 Not at all. We'll save your village. +2 It was a bit much. Response 3 Are you all right? Let's get out of here. She told you to live.

Reward:

Scion's Skill will increase skill inheritance slots for the Faker Lineage to 2.

Rank 4

Response 1 Okay. I'll come again... I can't do that. (Tolerance 3 needed) Response 2 I'm so sorry. You have to be strong. You reap what you sow. Response 3 Your mother wouldn't want this. What about our friendship? Don't be rash! Response 4 Blaming you changes nothing. Make amends by living. +3 I won't kick you while you're down.

Reward:

Magic Shop Negotiator will discount Magic Shop prices in all cities. Knave's Loyalty will increase the monetary rewards for completing requests.

Rank 5

Response 1 How? Are you going to kill him? Response 2 Of course. +2 For what? This sounds dangerous. Response 3 How? Is that possible? Response 4 What's this all of a sudden? What are you planning? Leave it to me. +3

Reward:

Scion's Skill will increase skill inheritance slots for the Faker Lineage to 3.

Rank 6

Response 1 From yourself... +2 First I'm hearing them. It's a common phrase. Response 2 Is that okay? What now, then? Our bet, you mean. +3

Reward:

Faker Veneration will significantly reduce the MAG cost of studying the Faker Archetype.

Rank 7

Response 1 Once-in-a-lifetime...? This sounds dangerous... You know I am. (Courage 5 needed) Response 2 Tell them the truth. +3 Explain this. Please stop this...

Reward:

Magic Shop Dealmaker will now allow the Magic Shops in all cities to sell rare items. Grifter's Eye unlocks the data from Analyze for all enemies, with certain exceptions.

Rank 8

Response 1 Assistance? Why did you kill him? Response 2 What do you plan to do? Are you taking it back? Response 3 I'll do it. It doesn't have to be me... If that's my friend's wish.

Reward:

Faker Archetype: Elite will allow the party to now study the Trickster Archetype. Scion's Essence will also increase skill inheritance slots for the Faker Lineage to 4.

Next Metaphor: ReFantazio: Catherina Follower Guide All optimal dialogue options and abilities gained from Catherina in Metaphor: ReFantazio.