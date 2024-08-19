Key Takeaways Main voice cast for Metaphor: ReFantazio revealed, including big names from Final Fantasy XVI, Genshin Impact, and Castlevania.

Gamescom will feature interviews with key actors from the game, offering insights into recording process.

Players can experience a mix of real-time and turn-based combat in the game, set to release on Oct 11, 2024.

The Royal Court has been filled. Today, Metaphor: ReFantazio, ATLUS' next big RPG, has revealed the actors behind some of their main characters, including the Protagonist. Furthermore, ATLUS details the game’s presence at Gamescom, where it’ll get a livestream and demo.

To start, the main English voice cast has been revealed ahead of it’s October 11 release. The cast is, as follows:

As for Gamescom, an interview featuring actors Stewart Clarke (Strohl) and Kristin Atherton (Hulkenberg) will happen as part of Xbox @ Gamescom. Audiences will get an insight into the recording process of Metaphor: ReFantazio and more. You can tune into the Q&A on Xbox @ Gamescom 2024 livestream on August 23rd here. No specific time was given for the interview, but the stream starts at 6 a.m. PT/ 9 a.m. ET/ 3 p.m. CET. For those in attendance, you can go to the Xbox booth on the showfloor and play a demo for Metaphor: ReFantazio, letting you get your hands on the upcoming RPG before anyone else. While it's unknown if the demo will be like the others available at Anime Expo and NYCC, it'll likely show off the combat and dungeon gameplay done before.

The (Hopeful) King’s Court

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a new IP from Studio Zero, formed by former Persona series director Katsura Hashino alongside frequent collaborators from Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. The game’s story is set to follow an unnamed Protagonist in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the sudden assassination of their king causes major turmoil. You, alongside Gallica, your fairy companion, are tasked with lifting the curse from the thought-dead prince while competing in the Royal Tournament against some unique and powerful competitors. They’ll need to gain the trust of the populous and ensure the safety and wellness of their livelihoods alongside your ever-growing crew over a six-month deadline, which happens in-game.

Despite the same people, Metaphor: ReFantazio offers a different yet familiar hybrid style of battle gameplay than other ATLUS franchises like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona. In this title, players can switch between real-time action and turn-based combat. As the game involves dungeon exploring, the real-time action, called “Fast”, gives players a way to efficiently tackle low-level enemies in different ways, depending on the equipped Archetype (basically a Persona/Demon), without going into full combat via simple commands. For tough enemies, going turn-based, called “Squad”, brings about the standard Shin Megami Tensei and Persona gameplay, alongside three of your companions.

The voice cast is pretty stacked so far, with some rather big names in gaming and beyond. Personally, it does remind me of both Still Wakes the Deep and Final Fantasy XVI’s casting, where British and theater actors who have some gaming experience were casted. This made the performances much more gripping and interesting. So, for Metaphor: ReFantazio to do the same only makes the hype for the game grow to regal heights.

Metaphor: ReFantazio enters the arena on October 11, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. For those in attendance at Gamescom, you can play a demo of the game at the Xbox booth and is available all week. Meanwhile, the interview with Stewart Clarke and Kristen Atherton premieres during Xbox @ Gamescom on August 23.