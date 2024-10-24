Metaphor: ReFantazio shares much with the Persona series, but it will change follower ranks within the game will be handled. Dialogue options are in each rank within their bond, affection meters are no longer hidden from you and will increase as you complete events. Once you have a follower available to visit with or encounter during events, you will be able to achieve the next bond rank available.

However, some will require a quest to be completed or a unique interaction to get their next bond. Bardon will be one character you will encounter after the events that go on in Martira. Once you progress in the story in town, and you are waiting for the path to the next town to open, you can speak with Bardon further to start his bond.

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Rank 1

Bardon will become a follower for your main character once you have completed the quest titled "The Old Castle Town Kidnapper", allowing his bond to become available once the quest has been finished.

Reward:

Commander Archetype will now allow the party to study the Commander Archetype.

Rank 2

Response 1 You're popular. +3 You're suited for it. Seems like a stretch. Response 2 It'll be fine. Everything's a challenge. +3 I couldn't tell you.

Reward:

Commander Enlightenment will now reduce the MAG cost of studying the Commander Archetype.

Rank 3

Response 1 I support you. +2 You should relax a little. Response 2 The job suits you. +2 Take care of yourself too. You really care about kids, huh? Response 3 I understand. You aren't to blame. You can protect them now. +3

Reward:

Commander Archetype: Adept will now allow the party to study the General Archetype. Scion's Skill will also increase skill inheritance slots for the Commander Lineage to 2.

Rank 4

Response 1 Are there bad people here? Like your political opposition? Response 2 I see you in a whole new light. +1 Don't let things escalate. Children really do fear you. Response 3 That's a good idea. +2 Are you sure that's wise?

Reward:

Protective Formation will improve party defense while the whole party is in the back row. With Care Package, Bardon will now occasionally send a parcel containing various items for players.

Rank 5

Response 1 Give it a shot? I'm sure it'll go well. Just be yourself. (Eloquence 3 needed) Response 2 Stay calm. +1 Do what they want. Response 3 I'm leaning toward yes. +1 I couldn't say for sure. Response 4 They'll come around. Don't be rash. Let's think of another strategy. +3

Reward:

Scion's Merit will increase skill inheritance slots for the Commander Lineage to 3. Escape Artist will improve the chances of using the escape option while in a squad battle.

Rank 6

Response 1 Calm yourself. His argument is sound. Your behaviour is scaring people. Response 2 There is something you can do. The children are afraid. +3 Will you abandon them? Response 3 Of course. +3 We need to prepare. No shame in that.

Reward:

Commander Veneration will significantly reduce the MAG cost of studying the Commander Archetype. Rapid Swapper will now halve the turn icon cost of switching in reserve members during squad battle.

Rank 7

Response 1 Are you hurt? +1 You're not causing trouble at all. Response 2 Let's go tell them. +1 What will you do now? Response 3 Is it wrong to ask for help? But you yourself preach collective responsibility. Response 4 Nothing happened. +4 He says he wants to play. Leave things to me.

Reward:

Escape Master will ensure that escape always succeeds in squad battles, with certain exceptions.

Rank 8

Response 1 That's terrible. +1 You're fine with that? What will you do if you're exiled? Response 2 It'll be fine. +1 Have faith in yourself. Response 3 No! It's not over yet! Response 4 It's in the past now. You're still a kind person. +1 Response 5 There is no one more qualified. +3 I'm not sure. You're next in the line of succession.

Reward:

Commander Archetype: Elite will allow the party to now study the Warlord Archetype. Scion's Essence will also increase skill inheritance slots for the Commander Lineage to 4.

