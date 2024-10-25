The once-supporter of Louis, Basilio Magnus, a Paripus and younger brother of Fidelio, is the sixth and final member to join your cause in Metaphor: ReFantazio after Strohl, Hulkenberg, Heismay, Junah, and Eupha. Tortured in their youth, they looked up to Louis and supported him no matter if it differed from how he felt. When Louis took Fidelio's life at the Opera House, Basilio swore that he would continue to live for him and create a world better than the one they had. Basilio's Archetype lineage, the Berserker, outfits him with heavy physical attacks and attack boosting abilities to coincide with his huge axe. Over the course of the game, you can bond with Basilio to unlock new skills and even new Archetypes.

Prerequisites: None, but, in order to start the bond with Basilio, you must speak to him while on the Gauntlet Runner after 9/14 when he joins your party.

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Rank 1

Unlocked after talking to Basilio after he joins the crew on or after 9/14.

Reward:

Unlock base Berserker Archetype (requires Lv. 10 Warrior and Lv. 10 Brawler + 9,000 MAG)

Rank 2

Response 1 Nice to meet you, too. +0 An old friend, huh? +0 Response 2 Guess that means you won. +0 You bet on his death? +0 Response 3 I look forward to it. +0 You're not just bragging? +3 Some dessert, please! +3

Reward:

Berserker Enlightenment (reduces MAG cost for Berserker Archetypes) and Beast-Scent Adept (increases evasion when a human or beast attacks Basilio).

Rank 3

Available only on the Gauntlet Runner

Response 1 More, please! +3 Where'd did you buy this? +1 It really sticks with me. +2 Response 2 That must be rough. +1 Does it hurt that badly? +0 And the medicinal herbs? +0 Response 3 You were right to run away. +0 They tricked you into it? +0 Response 4 He was having chest pains. +0 Didn't seem well to me. +0 Let's visit him again. +1

Reward:

Scion’s Skill (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Berserker Archetypes and Battle Aura (more EXP when Basilio is off the battlefield/not in active party)

Rank 4

Response 1 I get it, but... +0 It's better than dying. +0 Then take the herbs... +0 Response 2 What kind of business? +0 When will you be done? +0 Response 3 It's very like you. +3 He's gotta keep you in line. +1 I don't think he'd be mad. +3

Reward:

Berserker Veneration (significant reduction of MAG for Berserker Archetypes).

Rank 5

Response 1 Let's hear him out. +0 Vinca's behind them? +0 Response 2 What do you want to do? +0 You can't support this. +0 Response 3 Fidelio isn't here. +0 Find your own answer. +0 You'd help him kill? +1

Reward:

Scion’s Merit (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Berserker Archetypes)

Rank 6

Must have Level 5 Imagination

Response 1 Let's find his target. +2 Let's ambush him. +2 Let's capture him. +0 Response 2 We're all but certain... +0 He's a skilled bodyguard. +0 Response 3 Obviously. +2 Didn't care for the guy. +1 You're too dodgy. +1 Response 4 It was Vinca's hope, too. +2 It was Fidelio's hope, too. +2 Did you look up to Vinca? +1

Reward:

Berserker Archetype: Elite (unlocks second Berserker Archetype, the Destroyer, requires Lv. 20 Berserker + 28,500 MAG)

Rank 7

Response 1 Genius! +1 Will that work? +0 You should be the boss! +2 Response 2 That won't fix anything! +1 You need help! +0 You'd kill your family!? +1 Response 3 What will you do? +2 We'll stop him together. +3 Are you ready? +2

Reward:

Battle Hypnosis (regular EXP gain even if off the battlefield/not in the active party)

Rank 8

Must complete "A Brother's Mercy" mission and have Level 5 Eloquence

Response 1 Brace yourself. +0 Only one way to save him. +0 Response 2 You helped us save Vinca. +4 Now we fulfill your promise. +4 He smiled for you. +4 Response 3 He was a good man. +2 He was a man worth respect. +2 Response 4 You've come a long way. +4 We'll make it happen. +4 For our departed friends. +4

Reward:

Scion’s Essence (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Berserker Archetypes), Beast's Insight (further increases evasion when a human or beast attacks Basilio), and Grand Fantasy (will unlock access to a Heroic Embodiment, Royal Berserker, requires Lv. 20 Destroyer and Lv. 20 Martial Artist + 30,000 MAG).

