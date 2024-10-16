ATLUS' newest RPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio, has been sweeping the nation in sales and review scores. It's got everything fans have loved from previous ATLUS games, including but not limited to a gripping story, great social interactions with party members, and completely bumping combat.

Related Review: Metaphor: ReFantazio In a year of amazing RPGs, Metaphor: ReFantazio stakes its claim for the throne and succeeds tremendously.

Many may be jumping on-board the train to the United Kingdom of Euchronia so, having sunk dozens and dozens of hours into the RPG, I have a few tips that will help you on your fantastical journey.

These are tips mainly aimed toward first-time players, not veterans of the genre!

1 Experimentation is Key

Leave Your Comfort Zone

As with many RPGs, once you have a class/battle style, you tend to stick to it unconsciously. Trust me, I did it a lot in Metaphor: ReFantazio with Seeker. However, changing up your Archetype often will result in you figuring out great strategies, especially if you know what to expect with future combatants.

For example, switching to Mage will let you get access to elements that are common weaknesses, letting you gain more turns and hitting hard. Whenever you get a new Archetype, I suggest changing to it for some time and seeing how it works. Plus, you never know what Archetypes you may need leveled up in order to get future Archetypes.

2 Save Your Reeves

It'll Be Worth It

Image from SEGA/ATLUS

This one may be a bit controversial depending on what type of gamer you are, but hear me out. If you like to find treasure and fight as many enemies as you can, you’ll gain a ton of useful items and weapons along the way. So, while it may be tempting to spend some Reeves on a shiny new armor piece or weapon, you’ll likely find that exact item or something even better on your travels to side dungeons or around the world.

It’s never a good feeling when you buy a great weapon, only to find one for free that’s either the same one or better. If you do want to spend some money, wait until Idlesday, as stores will have discounts on everything you need.

If you need money, take on some side quests or sell any treasure you come across at any store.

3 Synthesis Is Your Friend

Make Your Press Turns Count

If you played Persona 3 Reload, you’ll be familiar with these types of specialty abilities. Still, Synthesis Abilities are supremely helpful if you’re outnumbered or outleveled. While some in the beginning are more support-friendly than you may want, over time, more defensive and powerful support abilities will be unlocked, especially if you have compatible Archetypes or ones of the same Lineage (like General and Commander).

There are even ones that will cause an enemy/enemies to get a one-time weakness to an Element! If you have the Press Turns available, I'd suggest trying them out and playing around with them in case they'll come in handy for tough battles.

4 Check Your Equipment

Take Heed of Your Inventory

Over the course of the game, you'll get a lot of useful weapons and armor. However, you may notice that, even if you picked it up, it doesn't ask if you want to equip it. In fact, you may have an accessory or something that would do wonders for you just sitting in your inventory waiting. So, whenever you get a chance, head to the main menu and click on Equipment. There, check all your slots for all your party members to see if they're up to date on equipment. You may just find the perfect weapon or armor just begging to be used.

5 Glide on your Sword

Become a Blade Runner

There's a lot to do in the many towns you'll visit on your journey. Why not ride through it in style? After receiving the Prince's Sword from Grius, press Circle/O (PlayStation), B (Xbox) and V (PC) while running and the sword will unsheathe and let you ride it like a skateboard! It's a lot faster than running around and fun to just glide around cities. While you can only do there and not in dungeons, it's a cool touch that makes getting to new destinations quick and with flair. And what political candidate doesn't want a little flair to them?

6 Aim for Weaknesses

Hit Them Where It Hurts

To Shin Megami Tensei fans, this is common practice. However, for newcomers, the fact that you can gain turns from hitting weaknesses does sound appealing. It does take some trial and error to find each enemy's exact weakness, especially as you unlock more elements and Archetypes. Still, targeting a weakness and gaining a turn will not only give you more chances at attacking or supporting, but may earn you an Unscathed Victory, which will net you bonuses on EXP, MAG, A-EXP, and Reeves.

7 Appraise and Sanctify When Possible

Support Your Local Businesses

Along your journey, you're sure to find a lot of treasure. Some of that treasure may be unidentified equipment or items that need to be 'purified'. Fortunately, those can be fixed and can get you some very powerful items. Firstly, every store will have an Appraise section, where you can get items that are unidentifiable cleaned. Equipment like weapons and accessories can be found and may be ones available at stores or even better.

Then, at the St. Fermis Church, once you've reached Level 2 Wisdom, you can purify items with Blessed Water. These items, may they be armor, weapons, or accessories, can become even stronger and may add elements like Fire or Poison to them, which is always a plus. These two practices will help strengthen your equipment and wallet and ensure that you're prepared for whatever's thrown your way.

8 Compose Your Team

Get Into Formation, Soldiers!

New to Metaphor: ReFantazio is the Formation system. You can choose to have teammates be in the front row, where Defense is standard but Physical is raised, or the back row, which is the opposite. Depending on your teammates' Archetypes and stats, you may want to utilize the system to the fullest.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio: How to Unlock New Archetypes There are over 40 Archetypes to unlock in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Here's how to unlock them!

For example, if Strohl for you is a Physical powerhouse with Warrior and Hulkenberg is a Healer, you'd want Strohl in the front and Hulkenberg in the back, as to protect your Healer and boost your Warrior. Some Archetypes like Gunner and Commander do well in certain rows, so take that into account when equipped.

9 Broaden Your Stats

Be a Master of Everything

There are a lot of activities to do in Metaphor: ReFantazio, with many aiding with boosting your stats (Courage, Wisdom, Tolerance, Eloquence, and Imagination). In the Persona series, you may cater your activities to boost one particular stat.

However, I suggest that you try and do all available activities and grow your stats equally if possible. That way, if a Follower requires a certain stat like Imagination for Heismay or Courage for Hulkenberg, the grind to get to the required level isn't as grueling or time-consuming. Plus, it's fun to see all the ways one can boost stats, from reading books and completing side quests to jumping off cliffs and listening to stories of old.

10 Use Time to Your Advantage

No Need to Watch Your Watch Much

Unlike Persona, where time always seems to get the better of you, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a bit more lenient, despite the shorter game timeline. Granted, some dungeons do take about a while to do, but if you can manage your MP and HP with items or by planning accordingly, you could get story missions done within two sessions.

This means you can spend the remaining time until the deadline to boost relationships with followers and do Bounties, among other things. On the other hand, you can also take your time with doing dungeons or story missions by taking on Bounties or side quests prior to doing big missions. The experience gained from doing so may make enemies a lot more easier and maybe let you take them down in Fast combat.

11 Keep Up Appearances with Followers

Showing Up Means Everything

Metaphor: ReFantazio differs from Persona by letting you meet with Followers regardless of how the prior visit to them was. In fact, picking the 'correct' choice gifts you MAG, not points towards the relationship. This means that, realistically, you can get pretty far with your Followers in a short amount of time, if your stats required for certain checkpoints are good.

Still, Followers are very valuable to keep up with, as increasing your Bond will unlock lesser costs in their assigned Archetype, aid in your journey with discounts or special abilities, and even unlock new Archetypes in the lineage. This rings true for your party members, as getting a Max Bond level will unlock even powerful Archetypes suited for them.

12 Do Side Quests

Be an Active Member of Society

This may be a bit self-explanatory, but in Metaphor: ReFantazio, some side-quests are crucial to getting some incredible treasure and experience. Granted, there are your typical fetch quest ones, but even those can get you some stat points and Reeves. However, some unlock new locations to travel to in your Gauntlet Runner that are full of tough yet rich enemies.

It's a win-win, as you can use said dungeons to grind and even try out new Archetypes that you want to level up. Furthermore, they fit rather nicely into your schedule and help raise Election Power, so it's definitely worth doing if you have the time.