While intimidating, igniter shop owner Brigitta, a Rhoag merchantress, is one of the first non-playable Followers you can gain on your journey in Metaphor: ReFantazio. She may come off serious and candid, which she is, but does have a soft side with her cute pet, even if she doesn't believe it herself. Brigitta's Archetype lineage, the Merchant, is a unique class in that you can use your own Reeves in battle and support your team with buffs and better spoils. It isn't a big combat class, though your Abacus can be helpful against Strike-weak enemies. Over the course of the game, you can bond with Brigitta to unlock new skills and even new Archetypes.

Prerequisites: While you do talk to her prior, you need to have Level 2 Wisdom to talk to her more and then complete the "A Bullish Embargo" mission (no deadline with the earliest you can unlock it being 6/12).

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio - 12 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner Entering the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio for the first time? Here are some helpful tips and tricks for you!

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Close

Rank 1

Unlocked after "A Bullish Embargo" mission whenever completed.

Reward:

Unlock base Merchant Archetype (2,500 MAG) and Proof of Membership (now allowed to shop in the Grand Triad Lycaon Magic Association shop)

Rank 2

Unlocked after beating the Regalith Grand Cathedral

Response 1 That's it? +1 Is it actually some vicious monster? +2 Response 2 Why me? +0 Why hide it? +2 Response 3 Why do you know that? +0 Did you look into me? +0 Response 4 Done already? +2 I haven't done anything though? +2

Reward:

Merchant Enlightenment (reduces MAG cost for Merchant Archetypes).

Rank 3

Response 1 That's what's cute about her. +0 It's proof she's smart. +1 You jealous or something? +0 Response 2 You hated it? +0 This poor little dog? +0 Response 3 I can't imagine. +0 I see. +0 Response 4 Understood. +1 I want to hear more. +0 Response 5 To improve the country. +1 To make my mark. +1 To help people like you. +0

Reward:

Scion’s Skill (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Merchant Archetypes) and Merchant's Rate (improve MAG Exchange rate)

Rank 4

Response 1 She ran away? +0 You let her go? +0 Response 2 Maybe. +1 I don't think so. +2 Response 3 Thanks. +0 I won't take it. +1 I'll keep visiting. +3

Reward:

Scion’s Merit (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Merchant Archetypes) and Merchant's Finest (adds more items to Lycaon Magic Association's catalog).

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio: How to Unlock New Archetypes There are over 40 Archetypes to unlock in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Here's how to unlock them!

Rank 5

Requires Level 3 Courage

Response 1 What's the Church doing? +1 What are you planning? +0 Response 2 I refuse. +0 Please think this through. +0 Response 3 You would slaughter a village. +0 I don't think this is right. +0 Response 4 I understand how you feel. +2 You still need to be careful. +2 Response 5 To spread magic igniters? +1 To harass you? +1 Response 6 Do we need the excuse? +3 I'd like to visit you. +3

Reward:

Guild Discount (get discounts at all weapon, igniter, and armor shops).

Rank 6

Response 1 Burnt to the ground? +0 But they're lying. +1 Response 2 Are you giving in? +0 What will you do? +1 Response 3 They can't hurt me. +0 You can't give in to fear. +0 That won't change anything. +0 Response 4 Hope. +3 It won't be hell. +3 ...Smiling faces? +3

Reward:

Merchant Veneration (significant reduction of MAG for Merchant Archetypes) and Merchant's Markdown (further improves MAG Exchange rate).

Rank 7

Requires Level 4 Courage

Response 1 Won't that make them mad? +1 What are you doing? +1 Response 2 Thus you chose me. +1 I'm glad I took the job. +2 Response 3 That's true determination. +2 You're not afraid? +1 I won't let you die. +3

Reward:

Igniter Connoisseur (adds even more items to the Lycaon Magic Association catalog) and Supply Crate (Brigitta may send you Reeves as you start a new day).

Spoilers for the late game of Metaphor: ReFantazio

Rank 8

Available after acquiring the Prince Archetype

Response 1 It wasn't Brigitta's doing. +0 The Church did this to you. +0 Response 2 Okay. +0 That depends on what happens. +0 Response 3 That's smart. +1 And afterwards? +1 Response 4 Leave it to me. +2 I ask only patience. +2 We'll achieve that together. +4

Reward:

Scion’s Essence (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Merchant Archetypes) and Merchant Archetype: Elite (will unlock the second and final Merchant Archetype, Tycoon, requires Lv. 20 Merchant and Lv. 10 Commander+ 24,000 MAG).

Next Metaphor: ReFantazio: Catherina Follower Guide All optimal dialogue options and abilities gained from Catherina in Metaphor: ReFantazio.