Quick Links
Everyone on the planet seems to be fighting for lordship in Metaphor: ReFantazio, as even Catherina has put their name up in the contest of all contests. It’s a hard fought road that, even though you may have formed a good bond with the young individual, even the seat at the high table isn’t enough for her to look the other way.
Along the way to the Midnight Sunsands, you will run into the cheeky Catherina looking to give you the boot from the competition. Fortunately, you’re not ready to give up just yet, and while you may have been on the same side before, you won’t have to pull your punches too much.
Metaphor: ReFantazio: How to Defeat Lina the Machinist
The always bright Lina must help her people by becoming the ruler of the lands, but unfortunately she will have to get past you.
Party Composition
- Protagonist : Mage / Seeker
- Strohl : Warrior
- Hulkenberg : Knight / Mage
Catherina’s Moveset
- Meditation: Heals Catherina for 150 HP.
- Charging Punch: Hits one opponent for a small amount of striking damage.
Boss Fight
|
Slash
|
Pierce
|
Strike
|
Fire
|
Ice
|
Lightning
|
Wind
|
Light
|
Darkness
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weak
|
Block
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
Catherina just won’t give up. She will show up on her runner trying to take you out of the running on your way to the Sandpits, but fortunately she’s not as strong as she claims. Even though she seems to be well regarded, her abilities aren’t up to snuff when compared to our Protagonist and his friends, although don’t immediately disregard her.
The first of three fights, Catherina’s only posing threat is her Charging Punch. This is a single-target strike-based attack that deals a little bit of damage. She also has the ability to heal if she’s low, which can be a bit of a pain because she gets two actions per turn, but
Because Catherina is weak to fire, you will want to take advantage of this. Bring a Mage, preferably the Protagonist or Hulkenberg , and have Strohl hit her with his multi-hit attacks whenever possible. This should grant you four or five actions every turn, ensuring Catherina doesn’t get out of the second round.
The goal is to burn her down as fast as possible with little help from healing. Bringing a healer in general would just lead to more issues because of their striking weakness, but it also doesn’t really aid in the fight in general given its length.
In the end, you’ll increase your bond with Catherina to rank 2.
Rewards
- 900 EXP
- 312 A-EXP
- 600 MAG
- 2,500 Reeve
- Soothing Sweetbun
- Popularity Rank Increase
Metaphor: ReFantazio: How to Defeat Catherina (Second Fight)
Sometimes you have to fight the people you care about, and in this case, it's spunky Catherina.
From the creative minds behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom’s lost prince.
Control your destiny, face your fears, and awaken magical Archetype powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an Archetype, you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom’s true nature.
- OpenCritic Reviews
- Top Critic Rating: 92/100 Critics Recommend: 98%
- Platform(s)
- PC , PlayStation 4 , PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S
- Released
- October 11, 2024
- Developer(s)
- Studio Zero
- Publisher(s)
-