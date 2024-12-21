Everyone on the planet seems to be fighting for lordship in Metaphor: ReFantazio, as even Catherina has put their name up in the contest of all contests. It’s a hard fought road that, even though you may have formed a good bond with the young individual, even the seat at the high table isn’t enough for her to look the other way.

Along the way to the Midnight Sunsands, you will run into the cheeky Catherina looking to give you the boot from the competition. Fortunately, you’re not ready to give up just yet, and while you may have been on the same side before, you won’t have to pull your punches too much.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist Mage Mage Seeker Seeker

Strohl Strohl Warrior Warrior

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Knight Knight Mage Mage

Catherina’s Moveset

Meditation : Heals Catherina for 150 HP.

: Heals Catherina for 150 HP. Charging Punch: Hits one opponent for a small amount of striking damage.

Boss Fight

Close

Slash Pierce Strike Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - - - Weak Block - - - -

Catherina just won’t give up. She will show up on her runner trying to take you out of the running on your way to the Sandpits, but fortunately she’s not as strong as she claims. Even though she seems to be well regarded, her abilities aren’t up to snuff when compared to our Protagonist and his friends, although don’t immediately disregard her.

The first of three fights, Catherina’s only posing threat is her Charging Punch. This is a single-target strike-based attack that deals a little bit of damage. She also has the ability to heal if she’s low, which can be a bit of a pain because she gets two actions per turn, but

Because Catherina is weak to fire, you will want to take advantage of this. Bring a Mage, preferably the Protagonist or Hulkenberg , and have Strohl hit her with his multi-hit attacks whenever possible. This should grant you four or five actions every turn, ensuring Catherina doesn’t get out of the second round.

The goal is to burn her down as fast as possible with little help from healing. Bringing a healer in general would just lead to more issues because of their striking weakness, but it also doesn’t really aid in the fight in general given its length.

In the end, you’ll increase your bond with Catherina to rank 2.

Rewards

900 EXP

312 A-EXP

600 MAG

2,500 Reeve

Soothing Sweetbun Soothing Sweetbun

Popularity Rank Increase

