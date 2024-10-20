Metaphor: ReFantazio shares many types of gameplay elements with the Persona series, but it is going to change how players will go about their follower ranks within the game. Dialogue options are going to help in getting the next rank within their bond, but these don't have a hidden affection meter this time around. Once you have a follower available to hang out with or encounter during specific story events, you will be able to achieve that next rank with them.

However, some will require something new or unique to get their next bond. Catherina will be one such character whom you will usually encounter whilst traversing the world on your Gauntlet Runner before you can speak with her outside of story events.

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Close

Rank 1

Catherina will become a follower for your main character once you have completed the quest titled "A Friend in Need", allowing her bond to become available as you go through the Regalith Grand Cathedral Dungeon.

Reward:

Brawler Archetype will now allow the party to study the Brawler Archetype.

Rank 2

Response 1 You too. +2 This was a breeze. Response 2 It's complicated. I didn't know you did, either. +2 I want power. Response 3 That's not a bad idea. +2 Kind of extreme... How will you judge this? Response 4 I can't say yet. +2 I'll tell you if I win. +2

Reward:

Brawler Enlightenment will now reduce the MAG cost of studying the Brawler Archetype.

Rank 3

Response 1 Will that work? Is money the answer? Response 2 Let's change things. Not everyone's like that. Let's save them too. +3

Reward:

Brawler Archetype: Adept will now allow the party to study the Pugilist Archetype. Bounty Bonus will also increase bounty rewards when completing bounties for each city Recruitment Centre.

Rank 4

Response 1 No, it's not. +3 The rich are obligated. Response 2 That's true. But what of the poor? We'll find better ways. +2 Response 3 Thrilled to hear that. +3 You won't regret it? For both of us.

Reward:

Scion's Skill will increase skill inheritance slots for the Brawler Lineage to 2.

Rank 5

Response 1 Take responsibility for it. It's their fault. Why do you think that? Response 2 Why not? Too embarrassed? He left for the mountains too? Response 3 You still can. +1 Are you giving up? Response 4 To do what? Depends. You don't need to ask. +3

Reward:

Item Tracking will now display the location of items in unexplored areas of a dungeon. Brawler Veneration will also lower the MAG cost of studying the Brawler Lineage significantly.

Rank 6

Response 1 It's all right. Time to face the music. Anyone would be afraid. [Rank 5 Tolerance] Response 2 Be proud. +3 Be calm. +3 Response 3 It was dicey for a second. +1 We finally have peace. +1 Serves him right. Response 4 That's what's important. What will be will be. We can work on that. +3

Reward:

Scion's Merit will increase the skill inheritance slots for the Brawler Lineage to 3. Streetwise Negotiator now reduces the prices at each city's General Store.

Rank 7

Response 1 You're right. +2 Change is slow. Glad you've realised. Response 2 I sure did. +3 You? Nah. You're the coolest.

Reward:

Treasure Hunting will now display the location of treasure chests in unexplored areas. Comrades in Battle will now allow Catherina to support the party in certain dungeons.

Rank 8

Response 1 Things are different now. You got this. Response 2 I'll try to live up to your expectations. +4 Don't set the bar too high. Response 3 You may be right. +4 It'll be a challenge.

Reward:

Brawler Archetype: Elite will allow the party to now study the Martial Artist Archetype. Scion's Essence will also increase skill inheritance slots for the Brawler Lineage to 4.

Next Metaphor: ReFantazio: Hulkenberg Follower Guide All dialogue options and optimal choices for Hulkenberg in Metaphor: ReFantazio.