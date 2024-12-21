Catherina is back for another sparring match in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but this time she has brought out the big guns. The fan favorite comes back in a big way, with even more abilities added to her arsenal, causing a lot more tension between your relationship.

On the way from the main story down to the Port of Brilehaven, Catherina will confront you during this lengthy journey, hoping to get the jump on you and knock you out of the competition. Her persistence is likable, but it’s her skills that you may not enjoy. She packs a bigger and more threatening punch, one that, if not properly prepared for, can lead to death.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist Mage Mage

Strohl Strohl Warrior Warrior

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Knight Knight

Heismay Heismay Thief Thief

Catherina’s Moveset

Spiral Fist : This is a striking attack that will lower a single party’s defenses.

: This is a striking attack that will lower a single party’s defenses. Tiger Eruption : a multi-hit ability on the entire party.

: a multi-hit ability on the entire party. Meditation: Catherina will channel meditation to restore 300 HP.

Boss Fight

Close

Slash Pierce Strike Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - - - Weak Block - - - -

Catherina has upped her game the last time we fought her, with her attacks now dealing more damage and hits the entire party instead of an individual member. Tiger Eruption is probably her strongest move by a significant margin, even stronger than anything she has in her third fight.

Whatever you do, don’t bring anyone with a striking weakness in the party. This will give her multiple turns, and allowing her to unleash Tiger Eruption multiple times in a single instance could be costly. All instincts are to bring a Healer archetype into this fight, but that might spell your downfall. Just like in the first fight, you should focus on capitalizing on her fire weakness, alongside attacking her with multi-hit abilities, or strong slashing attacks like Raging Edge.

A big threat is that she seems to have a decently high chance to crit her attacks, so be prepared to see her gain an extra attack or two during her turn.

Like most encounters on the road, your MP will regenerate after the fight, so you can go all out without much worry. Outside of that, we do advise bringing a buffer to enhance Strohl even more, or just another damage dealer like the Knight. So long as you don’t touch her ice resistance (which entirely blocks it), you should be fine.

After the fight, just like the first encounter, your Bond with Catherina will grow to rank 3, giving you access to the Pugilist archetype.

Rewards

1,260 EXP

459 A-EXP

825 MAG

2750 Reeve

Soothing Sweetbun Soothing Sweetbun

Popularity Rank Increase