Throughout your adventures in the dark and dreary world in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you will consistently be running into familiar faces. Whether it’s just seeing them in the story or facing them again and again, there’s no shortage of compelling and fascinating characters to interact with.

One of them happens to be the strong-willed bunny-like Paripus tribe fighter, Catherina. Her spiked knuckles aren’t just for show, as she can really take you down a peg if not prepared.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist Mage Mage

Strohl Strohl Warrior Warrior

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Knight Knight

Heismay Heismay Thief Thief

Catherina’s Moveset

Undisturbed Serenity : Heals Catherina by 600 HP.

: Heals Catherina by 600 HP. Iron Flagellation : Deals a Strike attack on one enemy.

: Deals a Strike attack on one enemy. Cold Iron Flagellation: Deals a Strike attack to one enemy and puts a weakness to Strike damage.

Running into Catherina (For a Third Time)

You will actually run into Catherina on three separate occasions outside the main story. She will appear while in search for Heismay , when you’ve finished the Old Castle Town of Martira, and finally on the way to the Forsaken Tower. The Forsaken Tower is the only one that is completely optional, giving us a final look at why Catherina is fighting.

For this, the Protagonist will need to accept the Craftsman’s quest, Superior Scrimshaw, in the Port of Brilehaven. From here, you will then need to gather some information from the Seasoned Man in The Greatest Catch Tavern. At this point, all that needs to be done is set off on the three-day adventure to the Forsaken Tower all the way northwest of the port.

You will run into various battles, including Lina the Machinist, but for the final stretch, Catherina.

Boss Fight

Close

Slash Pierce Strike Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - - - Weak Block - - - -

First encountered in the Regalith Grand Cathedral, Catherina was not an adversary, and even now it’s hard to call her that. She is kind-hearted, but don’t let that fool you. She can pack one heck of a punch if caught off guard. There’s no good or bad party composition for Catherina as the only thing she’s strong against is Ice attacks such as Blizza .

She is weak to fire attacks such as Bot and Botra , so bringing a Mage class is preferred, but outside of this, just focus on high damage dealers and Hulkenberg as a Knight. The latter is optional if you really want a healer, but this shouldn’t go past a couple of rounds. Even then, having a Knight in the party is highly preferred considering her attacks are single-target focused. The only downside is that she can apply a weakness to you.

Regardless, the main objective is taking her down with as much force as possible. Be sure to utilize her fire weakness and push her as much as possible. Her attacks don’t do too much damage, but again, watch out for the Cold Iron Flagellation that applies the weakness to a player. After taking her down, she will then get a lengthy cutscene, progressing her bond to Rank 4.

Rewards

1,800 EXP

600 A-EXP

1,050 MAG

5,000 Reeve

Soothing Sweetbun Soothing Sweetbun

