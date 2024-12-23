Being a candidate in one of the world’s most prestigious competitions, in Metaphor: ReFantazio is hard work. Sometimes you need to take down tyrants, or other times protect cities from monstrous humans. No matter the case, there is one thing that will never change in RPGs, and that’s performing fetch quests.

Well, not necessarily a fetch quest, but you are tasked with finding the Chalice of Legends for a Brewer in Port Brilehaven. This Brewer is located in the Arenafront Wharf and is pondering just what he will do. He will then ask the Protagonist to find him something magical to serve alcohol out of, and that item just so happens to be a mug of legends.

Unlocking the Dungeon

Unfortunately, you won’t know exactly where to get the Chalice; the Protagonist is just tasked with finding it and returning it to the Brewer. Fortunately, he does give one little clue: the ghost of its last owner still holds onto it. When you’re able to obtain this quest on July 23, you’re also able to take on a new bounty, and that bounty just so happens to be a ghostly figure.

Head over to the Recruiter Dispatcher and pick up the Fatolich bounty “Grieving Ghost of the Goblet.” Sound familiar? Well, this bounty is directly tied to this side quest, and so you’re able to take down two birds with one stone.

If you want some more information on easier ways to take down the boss, you can visit the tavern and talk to the informant, but otherwise the location will now be marked on your map, and it’s a lengthy 3-day venture. Be sure to take all the other side quests that have popped up as you can save a lot of time.

Tomb of Lament