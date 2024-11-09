Sometimes words are all you need to get things done, and in Metaphor: ReFantazio, that certainly can be the case. While blades will clash for the vast majority of the game, there are side quests that do only take some good chatting to complete, and Deed and Diversions is one of these missions.

This quest becomes available July 23 after the events in the story where you talk with Fidelio and Basilio in the club.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio Follower Guide Amass the numerous followers on your adventure to the throne!

Prerequisites: Completing the Forsaken Tower via the Superior Scrimshaw Bounty.

The Overfamiliar Man

Close

The Overfamiliar Man will be quite forward with the Protagonist and his unfortunate misplacement of his deed. He happens to be the very founder of the Nightprowler club you visited in the main story, or so he claims. He definitely doesn’t look like the owner as he’s roaming around the entrance in some rather ragged clothing.

It would seem that he lost the deed to the Nightprowler establishment as collateral for a loan he was unable to pay. An unfortunate turn of events, a costly one at that, but how is this our problem? Well, we make it our problem. We're tasked with negotiating with the individual who put up the loan to hopefully get the deed back.

Getting the Deed Back

Close

After picking up the quest in front of the Nightprowler, your next destination is the Varmareno Coliseum, located in the Port of Brilehaven. There will be a couple of speech bubbles available, but the one you’re looking for is the Pompous Noble in the middle of the room. Talking to him will reveal just how, well, pompous he is.

He will begin a course of dialogue and you'll need to navigate it like a minefield. Your goal is to try to bring up the deed without revealing your true intentions. To make things easier, we include the correct choices below:

About my loan... +0 Hey, look what I can do! +0 You know me, I trust. +1 So about this Deed… +0 Such a tawdry arena, this. +1 I prefer real fights. +1 I’ve seen greater wonders. +1 Let’s see, uh… +0 Ever tasted a giant sandworm? +0 You know Forsaken Tower? +1 Cash +0 I’d like the Deed. +1

After selecting the correct responses, return to the Overfamiliar Man and return the Deed to him. It looks like he has other plans other than the Nightprowler, but where he goes is well past the expectations or knowledge of the player.

Rewards