Brushing your teeth is important not only in real life, but in the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Unfortunately for some, they just don’t know proper dental hygiene. Because of this, teeth will ache and become sore, and even potentially need to be removed if it gets too bad.

One Sullen Man in the Port of Brilehaven is finding this out the hard way. He is one of the many quests that open up after July 23, and while it doesn’t reward you with a lot of unique gear or items, it will fill your pocket a little more, even granting you an extra Gold Beetle, little collectibles found throughout the world.

He is important to unlock, if not just for his reward, but the location that you need to go acts as a bit of a shortcut for other side quests.

Your destination is the small village of Inundo. This is located directly northwest of the Port of Brilehaven, making it an easy one-day trek. It’s highly advised to pick up all the other quests that become available starting July 23, only because this will be en route to various other side quests, ensuring that you don’t waste any days getting there.

Heading there, you will run into a pack of monsters, which thankfully aren’t much trouble. This comes by the means of two waves: two Blue Elementa and three winged Nocpurs. The Blue Elementa, as you might expect, are weak to fire magic, while the winged moths are weak to wind, of all things. Take advance of their weaknesses and progress to the small village.

Once here, you will be met with a saddening scene. It’s not some livid village, but one in squalor, where those who can work are elsewhere and everyone else is in constant fear of monsters. Regardless, this village will have a store that you need to access, and a key item section that will have a Toothbrush of Hygienia for 500 Reeve.

Once this is obtained, head back to the Sullen Man to collect your rewards. He is no doubt livid his teeth will no longer have to be removed because of his bad hygiene.