Throughout your adventures in Metaphor: ReFantazio, there will be numerous puzzles to overcome. Whether it’s simply taking down specific enemies or making it to a location in time, there are tons of interactive scenarios Atlus has created to engage the player outside the strategic and highly stylized combat system.

One such puzzle is found in the Dragon Temple located on Virga Islands, where you are sent to stop a sacrifice of one of their people. Doing so will not only unlock a new party member to utilize in battle, but also a Follower to build your bond with.

Dragon Temple

The Dragon Temple itself is accessible starting August 19 after the major events, with Eupha ’s brother asking to help return her back to the village. You will move there initially the day before, but will need to find ingredients in order to dispose of the large tree blocking the way.

Once you gain access to the Dragon Temple, the Labyrinthine Path is located in the second area. It is drenched in darkness with most of the staircases leading right back to the beginning of the area. This can be tricky to navigate, but the murals you encounter throughout will help guide you through cryptic hints.

Labyrinthine Path Map

This map encompasses all the potential ways to move through the maze. From the start, you will be able to either go east or west, both having their own unique secrets and treasures. It wraps in on itself, so you can go straight to the end goal in the middle of the maze, so you can go to the other side of the map to collect the rewards or read the obelisks.

The red lines on the map signify the paths required for you to get to the end goal. Everywhere outside the colored lines are blocked.

The blue lines are optional paths that generally lead to treasures, which are listed below.

The purple Xs on the map indicate murals that shed some light on some of the lore of the Temple itself.

Chest #1 : Paladin's Mace Paladin's Mace

: Chest #2 : Tranquil Trilby Tranquil Trilby

: Chest #3: Firebloom Signal Firebloom Signal

Close